HONG KONG, Mar 28, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - On 27 March, Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd (Stock Code: 1717.HK, hereinafter referred to as "Ausnutria" or the "Company") officially released its 2025 annual results announcement. According to the announcement, Ausnutria achieved revenue of approximately RMB7.488 billion in 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of 1.2%. The Company recorded EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) of approximately RMB518 million. Excluding the impact of one-off non-recurring items, core EBITDA reached approximately RMB616 million, demonstrating the Company's steady progress in navigating industry cycles. In 2025, driven by the dual engines of Family Nutrition and International Business, Ausnutria achieved resilient revenue growth while making significant breakthroughs in product category mix and regional market expansion. Notably, the international business of Kabrita has approached the RMB1 billion mark, with a compound annual growth rate exceeding 50% for three consecutive years, as its new global business ecosystem continues to take shape at an accelerated pace.



Over the past year, the global economy has been marked by complexity and volatility, with heightened uncertainties arising from geopolitical tensions, inflation and exchange rate fluctuations. Compounded by intensifying competition amid a contracting domestic infant milk formula (IMF) market, the industry has faced multiple severe challenges. Against this backdrop, Ausnutria has maintained its strategic resolve, deepening its core strengths. The Company's international business has continued to unleash its growth momentum, while the Family Nutrition business has flourished across multiple fronts. Market share in core milk powder categories has steadily increased, and the level of refined management has improved significantly. Through these multi-dimensional efforts to enhance operational resilience, Ausnutria has laid a solid foundation for its long-term development.



Kabrita International Business Approaches RMB1 Billion Mark with CAGR Exceeding 50% for Three Consecutive Years



In 2025, Ausnutria further accelerated its internationalization efforts, continuously strengthening its comprehensive capabilities in global supply chain deployment, localised operations and digital collaboration, driving continued explosive growth in its overseas business. During the reporting period, revenue from the international business of Ausnutria's goat milk formula brand Kabrita recorded a year-on-year increase of 50.7% to approximately RMB974 million, making it the first infant goat milk formula brand from a Chinese dairy company to approach RMB1 billion in overseas sales. With a compound annual growth rate exceeding 50% for three consecutive years, the growing contribution of overseas markets has become increasingly prominent.



Revenue from the Middle East market recorded a year-on-year increase of 65.5%, accounting for 45.7% of total overseas revenue and maintaining its position as Ausnutria's largest overseas sales market. Growth in this region was primarily driven by strong performance across established markets including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait, where the Company strengthened its promotion through medical and healthcare professional channels, continuously enhancing the medical endorsement of its goat milk formula products in these markets. Saudi Arabia delivered a particularly outstanding performance, leveraging deep collaborations with local maternity, infant care and medical institutions to effectively boost consumer acceptance and market penetration. Notably, Kabrita was awarded the "Fastest Growing Brand" accolade by Nahdi, the largest pharmacy retailer in the country. The newly entered Oman market in 2025 also exceeded expectations, injecting fresh momentum into the Company's growth.



Revenue from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) market recorded a year-on-year increase of 40.1%, accounting for 23.9% of total overseas revenue. As one of the Company's earliest overseas markets, the CIS market has achieved full product category coverage for Kabrita, encompassing infant formula, cereals, fruit purees, biscuits and more, comprehensively meeting the diverse consumer needs in the region. Through its "360 Omni-channel Marketing" strategy and "DTC Loyalty Program", the Company has engaged target consumers in a distinctive manner, building high value-added brand recognition and continuously consolidating and strengthening its core competitiveness in this market.



Revenue from the North American market recorded a year-on-year increase of 39.5%, accounting for 22.2% of total overseas revenue. In 2025, Kabrita successfully entered Walmart, the largest retailer in the United States, and has now expanded into 780 stores, progressively developing both online and offline channels to reach a broader consumer base. In the newly entered Canadian market, the Company has been deepening its presence through the core Walmart channel while gradually building momentum on Amazon.



In addition, the Company achieved 100% year-on-year growth in the Southeast Asian market by strengthening product differentiation through formula upgrades, with a particular focus on advancing digital community engagement and deepening collaboration with e-commerce channels and local platforms.



Family Nutrition Achieves Steady Growth, Building Multi-dimensional Foundations for Future Success



As the Company's continuously nurtured "second growth curve" business, Ausnutria's nutrition products business achieved steady growth in 2025, with revenue recording a year-on-year increase of 5.2%. According to the announcement, this revenue growth was primarily attributable to continuous innovation in star probiotic strains and products, precise execution of channel strategies, and the sustained release of brand equity.



Research-driven brand development. Ausnutria entered into a six-year strategic partnership with Jiangnan University, establishing the Joint Innovation Centre for Microecology and Functional Dairy as well as the Collaborative Innovation Centre for Probiotics, embarking on a new chapter of full-chain innovation collaboration. In the B2B segment, the Company achieved several key breakthroughs in probiotic strains: Bifidobacterium longum subsp. infantis YLGB-1496 was approved by the National Health Commission (NHC) for inclusion in the list of edible bacterial strains for infants and young children. With this approval, Ausnutria now possesses two nationally approved infant probiotic strains, earning its distinction as the "double champion" in China's infant probiotics field. Additionally, the independently developed Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis CP-9 obtained the U.S. FDA GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) certification, marking Ausnutria's achievement of world-leading standards in research innovation and quality control. The continuous breakthroughs in strain technology provide strong and enduring core momentum for brand development. In the B2C segment in 2025, NC Stomach Care Powder and NC Nasal Comfort Probiotics maintained top rankings in category search popularity on Xiaohongshu. As certified by Euromonitor International, NC was awarded the title of "No.1 in National Sales of Australian Brand Nasal Sensitivity Probiotics".



Innovation in response to emerging consumer demands. Bio(R) (Baoyichang(R)) Active Lactic Acid Bacteria Powder introduced a mini space capsule design, setting new aesthetic standards for probiotic products. Yili Changshi Probiotics, formulated with the patented BL-99 strain, achieved a top position on e-commerce bestseller lists. Diversified dosage form solutions, including instant-dissolve powder and micro-effervescent tablets, have effectively enhanced the product competitiveness of business partners. Throughout the year, NC launched 17 new products including G13 Growth Capsules and Sleep Well Probiotics, building a precision nutrition matrix covering gastrointestinal health, nasal sensitivity, sleep, growth, eye and brain health, liver and kidney health, and women's health.



Channel upgrades fueling business development. The Company continued to deepen its presence in pharmaceutical channels, achieving simultaneous growth in both scale and pace of expansion. Collaboration with leading platforms was further strengthened, driving rapid growth in private domain e-commerce. The application of star probiotic strains was reinforced, enabling continued expansion of brand clientele. The Company also made breakthroughs in overseas market reach by expanding into European and North American markets. NC achieved steady growth on mainstream e-commerce platforms such as Tmall and JD.com, with the Stomach Care and Nasal Comfort product lines becoming leading brands in the cross-border health supplement category through channels such as Sam's Club and China Duty Free (CDF). The Company partnered with XKA and Fengxiangjia to develop its private domain presence, building an incremental online growth matrix. Offline, the Company consolidated its core client base, expanded into potential customer segments, and achieved initial results from pharmaceutical channel pilot programmes, laying a solid foundation for diversified business development.



Domestic Milk Powder Business Steadily Increases Market Share, Solidifying Core Fundamentals



China's infant milk formula (IMF) industry is currently undergoing a period of deep structural adjustment, facing multiple pressures including overall market contraction, intensifying competition, and channel transformation, while birth rate fundamentals and channel structure remain under sustained pressure. During the reporting period, Ausnutria solidified its core fundamentals amid cyclical industry challenges, achieving steady growth in market share for its self-owned milk powder brands and recording overall revenue of approximately RMB5.321 billion.



According to NielsenIQ and Syntun data, Kabrita's market share in China's all-channel Goat Milk formula market increased by 2.6 percentage points to 30.2% in 2025. NielsenIQ data further shows that Kabrita has maintained a market share of over 60% in China's imported infant and child goat milk formula market for eight consecutive years (2018-2025). Confirmed by Frost & Sullivan research, Kabrita continues to hold the undisputed position of "No.1 in Global Goat Milk Formula by Both Sales Volume and Sales Value", underscoring its unassailable market leadership.



NielsenIQ data also indicates that the Company's cow milk formula business has stabilised its market share, marking the full conclusion of the transitional impact arising from earlier internal integration and channel restructuring. As of the date of this announcement, Ausnutria's Hyproca brand has been awarded dual certifications by iiMedia Research, namely "No.1 in National Sales of Comprehensive Nutrition Infant Formula in 2025" and "Pioneer of Comprehensive Nutrition Infant Formula in China", marking the third consecutive year that Hyproca has topped the comprehensive nutrition formula sales rankings.



In 2025, the Company successfully completed the registration of 24 products across 8 series under the New National Standard 2.0 and launched 6 infant formula products across 2 series as well as 25 modulated milk powder products, offering consumers a wider range of functionalised and differentiated product choices. Kabrita was awarded the First Prize for Technological Advancement at the Science and Technology Awards for its research and development project titled "Research and Development of an Infant Formula that Supports Immune Regulation and Alleviates Immune Stress". Meanwhile, Hyproca 1897 was recognized as a "100% Quality Product", with the Company's product strength receiving authoritative endorsement.



Lean Management Enhances Quality and Efficiency, Organizational Vitality Continues to Flourish



In 2025, Ausnutria continued to solidify the foundation for long-term development and achieve simultaneous improvements in organizational efficiency and development quality through a series of initiatives, including fully leveraging the momentum of its global supply chain, strengthening internal management effectiveness, establishing the cultural foundation for global collaboration, advancing the construction of its digital intelligence system, and enhancing its sustainable development governance capabilities.



Global supply chain momentum unlocks new value growth opportunities. Following Ausnutria's acquisition of Amalthea Group, a Dutch goat cheese company, the Company achieved self-sufficiency in goat whey, a core ingredient for goat milk formula, while also adding cheese to its product portfolio. In 2025, the Company's Goat Cheese business recorded revenue of RMB1.006 billion, further deepening the moat of its internationalization strategy. Concurrently, the Company launched four major goat-based ingredients: goat cheese protein hydrolysate, hydrolyzed goat whey protein powder, goat lactoferrin, and goat colostrum powder. Several of these core goat milk ingredients achieved breakthroughs in commercially viable global applications from scratch, opening up new avenues for value creation for the Company.



Internal management effectiveness strengthened to systematically drive sound operations. In 2025, the Company's inventory impairment provisions decreased by 0.9 percentage points year-on-year. Overall asset turnover ratio continued to improve, with inventory turnover days declining by 16 days. The Company continued to advance refined cost management, achieving a notable optimization in its expense ratio, which decreased by 1.4 percentage points year-on-year, with the selling and marketing expense ratio declining by 2.4 percentage points year-on-year.



Global systematization of business philosophy to strengthen global strategic synergy. To better align with the pace of business development and reinforce Ausnutria's "one global chessboard" strategic approach, the Company officially released the "Ausnutria Business Philosophy (Overseas Edition)". Co-created through multiple rounds of in-depth discussions among over 60 core managers from Ausnutria's global operations, this business philosophy systematically establishes the core values and management principles for Ausnutria's overseas business. It serves as a tailor-made cultural compass and behavioral benchmark for overseas teams, laying a solid ideological foundation for future business development.



Full-chain digital intelligence upgrade, empowering both business and management. The Company has introduced digital intelligence across all stages, from demand research and process design to implementation and execution, enabling traceable decision-making, monitorable processes and quantifiable results. Through the establishment of a data middle platform, intelligent analytical models and other tools, data has become the core enabler for optimising management and supporting business operations, fundamentally safeguarding the sustained and healthy development of the business.



Upholding sustainable development principles and actively fulfilling corporate social responsibility. The Company has always adhered to a long-term vision for sustainable development, actively responding to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Centred on three strategic pillars "Better Life, Better Nutrition, Better Environment' the Company has embedded sustainability principles into its operational management framework and across all stages of the value chain. In 2025, Ausnutria organized the "Hyproca Gesang Flower Charity Campaign" for the ninth consecutive year and launched the "Kabrita Care - Worry-free Pregnancy" maternal mental health charity initiative, among other activities. The Company has continued to contribute its corporate strengths in areas such as rural revitalization, education support, national nutrition enhancement and natural disaster relief.



In 2025, with the support of consumers, shareholders and all sectors of society worldwide, together with the dedicated efforts of all employees, the Company successfully navigated the multiple challenges arising from economic and industry cyclical adjustments. Looking ahead to 2026, the internal and external environment remains complex and challenging. Ausnutria will continue to put consumers at the center, stay anchored to its operational objectives, accelerate systematic organizational development, drive growth through innovation, enhance efficiency through management excellence, and deliver superior products and performance to reward the trust of all stakeholders, in pursuit of long-term sustainable and high-quality development.







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