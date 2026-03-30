EQS-News: Martial Arts History Museum / Key word(s): Ent/Sports

Glendale Museum Invites Schools to Experience Cultural Field Trips



30.03.2026 / 01:03 CET/CEST

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GLENDALE, CA - March 29, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - School districts across Southern California are being encouraged to rethink the traditional field trip with a visit to the Martial Arts History Museum - a dynamic educational destination that blends Asian art, culture, history, and the evolution of martial arts in America.

Located in the heart of Glendale, the museum is redefining what a student field trip can be. Moving beyond the conventional museum experience, it offers an engaging, interactive environment where students can explore the deep cultural roots of Asia while understanding how martial arts have influenced Western society.

Educators seeking meaningful, curriculum-enhancing experiences will find the museum particularly valuable. Exhibits are designed to spark curiosity and provide cultural insight, making it an ideal destination for classes studying history, art, or global traditions. The museum emphasizes storytelling, visual displays, and creating an experience that resonates with students of all ages.

"Field trips should inspire students, not just occupy their time," said Michael Matsuda, founder and president of the museum and a former artist with Walt Disney Productions. "We've created a space where education meets creativity - where students can truly connect with culture in a memorable way."

In addition to its educational value, the museum offers practical benefits for schools. Conveniently situated on Brand Boulevard, it provides easy access and stress-free parking - an increasingly rare advantage for field trip planning in the greater Los Angeles area. Its affordability also makes it accessible for districts working within tight budgets.

As schools continue to seek enriching and diverse learning opportunities, the Martial Arts History Museum stands out as a nearby, impactful option - offering students a chance to explore Asian culture and history in a way that is both educational and unforgettable.

For information about the museum, visit MAmuseum.com or 201 N. Brand Blvd., B100, Glendale, CA 91203, or call (818) 355-1109. Email info@mamuseum.com.