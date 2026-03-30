

EQS Newswire / 30/03/2026 / 10:24 UTC+8

Hong Kong - March 30, 2026 - ( SeaPRwire ) - In the complex and ever-changing global economic and trade environment, Hong Kong's status as an international financial center remains pivotal. To help enterprises more effectively connect with global capital and convey brand value, renowned media service provider SeaPRwire ( https://seaprwire.com ) announced today that it has further consolidated and expanded its media distribution network in Hong Kong and the Greater China region. This strategic move will significantly enhance corporate financial PR efficiency and the depth of brand exposure in this region. The Greater China region, particularly the Hong Kong market, gathers top-tier global investment institutions, analysts, and financial media. SeaPRwire's network consolidation this time focuses on opening up a fast track "from information release to capital attention." The platform not only strengthened cooperation with local mainstream Chinese and English financial newspapers, magazines, and high-traffic financial portals in Hong Kong but also deeply integrated professional financial information terminals radiating across the Greater China region. This means that corporate financial reports, financing information, or major strategic adjustments released by enterprises can be pushed to the desks of professional investors with extremely high priority. Furthermore, targeting the increasingly booming technological innovation and new consumption waves in the Greater China region, SeaPRwire simultaneously expanded its media matrix across multiple vertical fields such as technology, venture capital, fashion, and health. Whether it is a unicorn enterprise seeking listing voice in Hong Kong or a multinational brand hoping to expand business in the mainland and the Greater Bay Area, all can achieve precise penetration of target audiences through SeaPRwire's customized distribution links. "Hong Kong is not just a distribution window; it is a vital bridge for global capital to perceive China and for Chinese enterprises to go global," pointed out SeaPRwire's head of Greater China. "By consolidating this core network, we aim to provide clients with more deterministic communication results, leveraging authoritative media endorsements and extensive channel coverage to escort enterprises' business voyages in the Greater China region." About SeaPRwire SeaPRwire is Asia's leading AI-driven earned media management platform, purpose-built to empower PR and communications professionals. Through its flagship Branding-Insight Program, the platform connects clients to over 80,000 journalists and an influencer matrix reaching 300 million followers. Leveraging advanced AI, SeaPRwire helps users identify media targets, personalize pitches, and measure PR impact across key APAC markets, including Japan, China, Korea, and Southeast Asia. Media Contact Company: SeaPRwire Contact: Media Relations Team Email: cs@seaprwire.com Website: https://seaprwire.com 30/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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