Hangzhou Singclean Medical Products Co.,Ltd.: Singclean Global Aesthetic Master Symposium Makes Landmark Debut in Monaco

MONACO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 26 to 28, Singclean Medical successfully hosted the second stop of the 2026 Singclean Global Aesthetic Master Symposium at AMWC Monaco. With its flagship filler brand Singderm at the forefront, the symposium featured two high-impact masterclasses that bridged anatomical precision with the artistry of Singderm.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2945006/highlight_video.mp4

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