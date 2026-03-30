Wild Whales Vancouver: "This Summer Canada is Welcoming Wales Fans to Come Watch Whales Instead."

Today, Wild Whales Vancouver announced the "W(h)ales Watching" initiative: a campaign welcoming any Welsh football fan travelling to Canada this summer to swap their jerseys for life jackets and watch actual whales, completely for free (*for the first 10 lucky Welsh fans to claim the offer).

"We know how disappointed Wales fans will be, so as whales fans ourselves, we wanted to offer them something," said a spokesperson for the campaign. "If they can't watch Wales from the stands, we're making sure they can at least watch some whales from a boat. It's the next best thing."

How it works: Throughout the entire tournament, between the dates of June 11 - July 19, 2026, fans who can prove their Welsh identity with a valid ID can claim a free whale watching tour at Wild Whales in Vancouver.

The campaign will also "show up" directly in Wales via targeted social ads placed strategically after sports punditry clips, and OOH ads in local pubs where fans would have been hoping to watch their team play. The ads will remind fans that while their team didn't make the trip to Canada, they are still more than welcome.

"In true Canadian fashion, we're welcoming them anyway," the campaign notes. "Because what's a football tournament without Whales?"

For more information or to book a tour, fans can visithttps://www.whaleswatching.ca or https://www.waleswatching.ca

About Wild Whales Vancouver- Wild Whales Vancouver provides industry-leading whale watching tours out of Vancouver, BC. They are committed to conservation, education, and now, the emotional support of Welsh football fans.

Social: https://www.instagram.com/wildwhalesvan/

Imagery Assets: available at this link

Contacts

Sara Jenkins

Marketing and PR Manager

info@whalesvancouver.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2944787/Wild_Whales_Vancouver__This_Summer_Canada_is_Welcoming_Wales_Fan.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/this-summer-canada-is-welcoming-wales-fans-to-come-watch-whales-instead-302727805.html