Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Tsodilo Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TSD) (OTCQB: TSDRF) (FSE: TZO) ("Tsodilo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Battelle Memorial Institute ("Battelle") to apply artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics to its Critical Minerals (CM) and Rare Earth Elements (REE) exploration program in Botswana (See, Tsodilo Resources Ltd. - News Releases).

"Across the mining sector, AI is increasingly being adopted to deliver unbiased, data-driven targeting that integrates legacy and newly acquired datasets (including drilling, geophysics, and geochemistry) into a unified framework, alongside mineral-system models, enabling more confident classification, prioritization and prediction of high-probability drill targets while reducing exploration risk" commented James M. Bruchs, Tsodilo Chairman and CEO.

Under the collaboration, Battelle will develop a physics-informed, predictive AI model trained on Tsodilo's exploration datasets to identify and rank high-probability locations for critical mineral and rare earth element mineralization in skarn deposits. Skarns are contact metamorphic deposits formed where magmatic fluids interact with carbonate host rocks, creating geochemical environments highly favorable to rare earth and critical mineral concentration. The model is designed to reduce exploration risk and accelerating discovery, drawing on one of the most extensive databases in the sector: over 600 diamond core holes, more than 100,000 meters of recovered core, 30,000 assays, and a broad suite of geophysical datasets including magnetic, gravity, electromagnetic, and seismic surveys.

The program is designed around three core objectives:

Systematically characterize the geological, geochemical, geophysical, and mineralogical signatures of REE-enriched skarn systems within the target region, establishing scientifically grounded understanding of these systems.

Leverage AI with interactive geologist-in-the-loop workflows to build spatial statistical models of CM/REE enrichment indicators that translate complex, multi-source data into actionable spatial intelligence.

Deploy predictive model that quantifies the probability of CM/REE prospectivity as a function of multi-layered geoscience inputs at any given location, iteratively updated to enable more confident targeting decisions as new drilling results are received.

The model will be designed to improve in predictive accuracy as new drilling results are incorporated, enabling geologists to prioritize higher-confidence targets and reduce exploration risk over time. As the program matures, Battelle and Tsodilo will explore opportunities to delineate and rank priority target corridors for resource expansion and step-out drilling, and to establish probability-based target ranking to quantify uncertainty and support exploration decision-making. This framework may also include downstream geometallurgical and processing considerations.

"Partnering with Battelle allows us to expand our knowledge of our current critical minerals and rare earth elements project and to potentially expand the known mineralization," commented James M. Bruchs, Tsodilo Chairman and CEO. "The Skarn project currently holds fifteen of the fifteen Rare Earth Elements and six non-REE minerals on the USGS 2025 critical mineral list. Our data is extensive and Battelle is uniquely equipped to extract, organize, and analyze our datasets. I am eagerly looking forward to the results. This collaboration supports our broader critical minerals and rare earth elements strategy."

"Battelle is pleased to bring our capabilities in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and advanced materials science to bear on one of the most data-rich critical minerals exploration programs we have encountered," said Mike Janus, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Battelle. "This work builds naturally on Battelle's long-standing leadership in geoscience, from subsurface characterization to environmental modeling, and reflects the kind of integrated, mission-driven science we are known for. As geoscience and critical minerals become a defining national security priority, Battelle's commitment to this challenge has never been stronger."

About Battelle Memorial Institute

Battelle Memorial Institute is a global leader in applied science and technology, with deep expertise spanning data analytics, artificial intelligence, materials characterization, and advanced processing technologies. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since 1929, Battelle manages or co-manages seven U.S. Department of Energy national laboratories and serves clients across national security, energy, environmental, and life sciences sectors. Battelle's critical minerals practice brings together capabilities across the full value chain, from AI-driven exploration analytics and resource characterization to separation technologies and process optimization, supporting clients and government partners in securing domestic and allied supply chains for strategically important materials. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

About Tsodilo Resources Limited

Tsodilo Resources Limited is an international mineral resource exploration company engaged in the search for economic metal deposits at its Gcwihaba Resources (Pty) Limited ("Gcwihaba") projects in Botswana. The Company has a 100% stake in its Gcwihaba project area consisting of five metal (base, precious, platinum group, and rare earth) prospecting licenses all located in the North-West District of Botswana.

QP Disclosure

Overall supervision of the Company's exploration program is the responsibility of Asele Maboshe, an Independent Consultant and a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), who has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements pertaining to the use of proceeds, the impact of strategic partnerships and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals) are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward- looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, changes in equity markets, changes in general economic conditions, market volatility, political developments in Botswana and surrounding countries, changes to regulations affecting the Company's activities, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, exploration and development risks, the uncertainties involved in interpreting exploration results and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration business. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, uncertainties relating to availability and cost of funds, timing and content of work programs, results of exploration activities, interpretation of drilling results and other geological data, risks relating to variations in the diamond grade and kimberlite lithologies; variations in rates of recovery and breakage; estimates of grade and quality of diamonds, variations in diamond valuations and future diamond prices; the state of world diamond markets, reliability of mineral property titles, changes to regulations affecting the Company's activities, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required project approvals, operational and infrastructure risk and other risks involved in the diamond exploration and development business. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290284

Source: Tsodilo Resources Limited