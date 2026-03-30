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PR Newswire
30.03.2026 07:00 Uhr
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The Buddhist Association of Hainan Province: Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026: Religious Leaders and Academics Discuss Harmony and Cross-Cultural Exchange

BOAO, China, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A session on religious harmony and cultural exchange was held on March 27 as part of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026. The session, themed "Myriad Mirrors Illuminate Each Other, Harmony and Shared Prosperity-Practicing the Global Governance Initiative with the Wisdom of Religious Adaptation to Local Contexts," was moderated by Ven. Zong Xing, vice president of the Buddhist Association of China. Duan Yijun, president of the China Religious Culture Communication Association, delivered concluding remarks. Religious representatives and scholars from China and abroad, representing Buddhist, Taoist, and Islamic traditions, participated. The event was organized by the Buddhist Association of Hainan Province and the Hainan Provincial Religious Affairs Bureau.

Ven. Yan Jue, president of the Buddhist Association of China, noted that Buddhism has evolved within Chinese cultural contexts over more than two millennia, forming distinct linguistic traditions and offering insights that resonate across cultures. He added that religious communities can work together as channels for dialogue and peacebuilding, contributing to global initiatives and responses to shared challenges.

Li Silong, a professor at Peking University, discussed how Buddhist traditions in China have adapted in doctrine, practice, and institutional structures, including interactions with Confucian frameworks that helped shape relations between religious and secular authority.

Fa Yuan, chairman of the Education Committee of the Taiwan Chinese Buddhist Association, addressed the relevance of Buddhist philosophy in the modern era, proposing three pillars for global governance: interdependence, compassion grounded in equality, and the wisdom of the Middle Way.

Ven. (Dr.) Kirinde Assaji of Sri Lanka highlighted longstanding exchanges between Sri Lanka and China as a model for cross-cultural dialogue. Taufiq Yap Yun Hin of Malaysia spoke about managing diversity in multi-religious societies, emphasizing mutual respect and inclusive identity as foundations for social stability. Most Ven. Dr. Thich Duc Thien of Vietnam noted that Buddhism's adaptation to local contexts has supported its role in peace and social integration.

A representative from the World Federation of Daoism expressed willingness to deepen dialogue across traditions. The session also highlighted regional engagement, including the role of the Nanhai Buddhism Academy in Hainan in training international monastic students and supporting exchanges across Southeast Asia.

The session was co-hosted by the China Religious Culture Communication Association, the China Committee on Religion and Peace (CCRP), and the Buddhist Association of China.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2945236/2026.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2945237/20260330092627.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boao-forum-for-asia-annual-conference-2026-religious-leaders-and-academics-discuss-harmony-and-cross-cultural-exchange-302728244.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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