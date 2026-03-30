Targeting an initial portfolio of +$100 million

Plans to seek a Nasdaq Stockholm listing

Infinitas Capital, the Swiss single family office led by Robin Lauber, today announces the launch of Aureon Capital, an investment company that will seek a listing on Nasdaq Stockholm. Its mission is to provide retail investors with access to private growth opportunities through a listed holding company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260329050434/en/

Robin Lauber, Founder of Infinitas Capital

Aureon Capital is designed to open up Infinitas Capital's private market ecosystem to public investors for the first time. Targeting an initial venture portfolio of between $100-200 million, the company will combine assets from Infinitas' own portfolio alongside selected contributed assets from its wider network of family offices and UHNWIs. Additional capital will subsequently be raised for new investments. The company is currently working with a select group of partners across its network as it builds the initial portfolio.

Aureon's strategy spans direct company investments, secondary opportunities and selected fund stakes, enabling Aureon Capital to source and deploy capital across the private markets lifecycle, from early-stage venture and growth companies to later-stage and pre-IPO opportunities, all through a single transparent, liquid structure. Public market investors will gain access to private companies, funds and other assets they would not typically be able to reach, without management fees or carry.

Aureon Capital's planned listing on Nasdaq Stockholm reflects management's confidence in the strength of the Swedish market and its active investor base.

Robin Lauber, Founder of Infinitas Capital, said:

"Some of the most compelling value creation today is happening in private markets, but access remains limited and capital is often locked up for long periods. Aureon Capital has been created to address that, by opening our private market ecosystem through a holding company structure that is simple, transparent and flexible.

"By bringing together assets from our own portfolio and from our network, we are building a vehicle that democratises access to venture and growth through a single liquid structure. Reaching a portfolio of sufficient size and attractiveness is important to ensure we create the right prerequisites for liquidity in the share and a platform that retail investors will want to be part of."

Alexander Landorph, Head of Capital Markets at Infinitas Capital, added:

"Aureon Capital is being built to provide public market investors with access to a curated and diversified private market portfolio. Sweden is an attractive market for that model, with an active investor base and a proven desire for growth-focused investment companies.

"We are currently working to define the initial portfolio composition, with a focus on ensuring strong public market fit, fundraising and long-term value creation. Our ambition is to build a platform that can combine high-quality assets and long-term flexibility in how capital is raised and deployed."

About Aureon Capital

Aureon Capital is an investment company seeking a listing on Nasdaq Stockholm. Created by Infinitas Capital, Aureon Capital is designed to open private markets to retail investors through a listed holding company. The company aims to provide access to a diversified portfolio spanning venture, growth and pre-IPO opportunities, combining private market exposure with public market liquidity.

For more information, visit https://www.aureoncapital.se/.

About Infinitas Capital

Infinitas Capital is the Lauber family's single-family office, investing globally to challenge conventional paradigms and address key societal themes. The firm backs breakthrough companies, develops new living spaces through real estate strategies, and supports founders across the full company lifecycle from pre-seed to IPO. When gaps in the market are identified, it selectively builds companies to address unmet needs where it holds a strong strategic advantage.

For more information, visit https://infinitas-capital.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260329050434/en/

Contacts:

Media Enquiries

John West Llewellyn Angus Lily Pearce Rosewood

Email: media@infinitas-capital.com

Phone: +44 (0)20 7653 8702