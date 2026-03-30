BIMOffice Group Berhad Debuts on LEAP Market to Accelerate Digitalisation of Malaysia's Construction Industry

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / BIMOffice Group Berhad ("BIMOffice" or the "Group"), a specialist provider of Building Information Modelling ("BIM") digital solutions for the construction industry, successfully listed today on the LEAP Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities"). The shares opened at RM0.265 per share, representing a 76.67% premium over its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") price of RM0.15.

(From Left) Mr. Karl Frederiks, Director of Thinkat Advisory Sdn. Bhd.; Mr. Ooi Poh Lim, Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of BIMOffice Group Berhad; Ts. Tan Kean Eng, Executive Director of BIMOffice Group Berhad; Ts. Ooi Choon Lim, Group Managing Director of BIMOffice Group Berhad; Mr. Norsiake bin Kassim, Chairman of BIMOffice Group Berhad; Mr. Terence Yei, Director of Thinkat Advisory Sdn. Bhd.

BIMOffice is listed under the stock name "BIMOFFICE" and stock code "03069"

Established through its operating subsidiary BIM Office Sdn. Bhd. in 2017, BIMOffice Group is principally involved in the provision of BIM consultancy, digital design coordination and BIM software implementation services for the construction industry. The Group supports stakeholders throughout the entire project lifecycle; from planning and design coordination to construction execution and post-construction digital asset management. BIM enables project teams to integrate geometry, design data and construction information into a single digital model, improving project coordination, enabling clash detection between building components, and reducing costly design errors before construction begins. Through this structured digital process, BIMOffice helps developers, consultants, contractors and facility managers improve project efficiency, optimise resource planning and enhance long-term asset management capabilities.

Among the Group's key project milestones include its involvement in BIM adoption for a large-scale international financial centre development in Kuala Lumpur, participation in the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link infrastructure project, and BIM fit-out works within Merdeka 118 Tower. The Group has also expanded its footprint beyond Malaysia, securing its first overseas engagement in 2024 through a collaboration on a pilot BIM initiative for the Government of Singapore aimed at improving quality control and quality assurance in the built environment sector.

In conjunction with its listing, BIMOffice undertook a placement of 20,000,000 new ordinary shares at an issue price of RM0.15 per share, representing 10.00% of its enlarged issued share capital of 200,000,000 shares, raising gross proceeds of RM3.0 million. Upon listing, the Group has an indicative market capitalisation of RM30.0 million. The proceeds raised are primarily earmarked for working capital to support the Group's operational expansion, capital investments in high-performance digital infrastructure and BIM workstations, as well as listing-related expenses. These investments are expected to enhance the Group's project delivery capabilities and support its ability to undertake larger and more complex BIM-enabled construction projects.

Ts. Ooi Choon Lim, Group Managing Director of BIMOffice Group Berhad, said, "Our listing on the LEAP Market marks a significant milestone in BIMOffice's journey as we continue to champion the digital transformation of Malaysia's construction industry. Since our inception, we have worked closely with our clients on the ground, gaining deep insights into the complexities and challenges faced in project delivery. This hands-on experience has shaped our approach, one that emphasises practical innovation, strong collaboration and a genuine commitment to helping our clients achieve better project outcomes through BIM. Today, BIM is increasingly recognised by both the Government and private sector as a critical enabler for better project coordination, improved efficiency and effective lifecycle asset management. With the enhanced corporate platform from our listing and the continued support of our stakeholders, we are well positioned to accelerate the development of our technological capabilities and expand the value we deliver to the construction ecosystem. As adoption of BIM continues to grow among private sector developers who are experiencing its benefits first-hand, we are also encouraged by the Government's mandate for BIM implementation in Government projects valued at RM10 million and above, with a target of full adoption by 2030 in line with the National Construction Policy. We believe this will further strengthen the momentum for digital transformation across the industry, and BIMOffice remains committed to playing an active role in supporting this progress."

Mr. Karl Fredericks, Director of Thinkat Advisory Sdn. Bhd., commented, "BIMOffice represents a specialised digital solutions provider within the construction sector, operating in a niche segment that is expected to grow as BIM adoption gains traction across infrastructure and property development projects. The Company's track record, technological capabilities and expanding portfolio of projects, as well as, Government policies mandating BIM for certain Government projects, position it well to capitalise on the increasing digitalisation of the construction industry."

The construction industry is undergoing rapid transformation as developers and contractors increasingly adopt digital technologies to enhance efficiency, reduce project risks and improve long-term asset management. BIMOffice aims to leverage its technical expertise and industry experience to support this shift by delivering integrated BIM consultancy and digital construction solutions to clients across Malaysia and the region.

The listing provides BIMOffice with an enhanced corporate platform to strengthen its brand visibility, attract strategic collaborations and position the Group for long-term growth within Malaysia's digital construction ecosystem.

Thinkat Advisory Sdn. Bhd. is the Approved Adviser, Placement Agent and Continuing Adviser for BIMOffice Group Berhad's listing on the LEAP Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.

###

ABOUT BIMOffice Group Berhad

BIMOffice Group Berhad ("BIMOffice" or the "Group"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary BIM Office Sdn. Bhd., is a specialist provider of Building Information Modelling ("BIM") digital solutions serving the construction industry in Malaysia and Singapore. Established in 2017, the Group focuses on supporting the digitalisation of construction projects by integrating design, construction and project data into intelligent digital models that enhance coordination, reduce design conflicts and improve overall project delivery. BIMOffice provides a comprehensive suite of services covering digital advisory and consultancy, BIM design coordination and implementation, as well as software integration and training for BIM-enabled project environments. The Group has participated in a wide range of projects including residential, commercial, infrastructure, township and data centre developments, working with property developers, project owners and contractors across the region. Building on its growing track record and increasing demand for digital construction solutions, BIMOffice aims to further strengthen its technological capabilities, expand its client base and support the broader adoption of BIM within Malaysia's evolving built environment ecosystem.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of BIMOffice Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Chris Ser

Email: c.ser@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: BIMOffice Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bimoffice-group-berhad-debuts-on-leap-market-to-accelerate-digit-1152945