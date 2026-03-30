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PR Newswire
30.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Chill Spritz Announces UK Launch Following European Growth, Showcasing at IFE London

At the heart of the product is Ashwagandha (500 mg), a botanical ingredient widely used in traditional practices, known for:

  • reducing stress,
  • enhancing mental clarity, and
  • promoting relaxation.

Chill Spritz stands out from traditional soft drinks as a functional, alcohol-free beverage with a distinctive position in the growing wellness and mindful drinking category. With increasing consumer interest in balance and lifestyle-led choices, the brand taps into a strong cultural shift, particularly among Gen Z and Millennials, many of whom are reducing alcohol consumption.

The Founder of Chill Spritz, Dace Blanka says: "Chill Spritz was born from a simple idea: to offer a sugar-free, non-alcoholic sparkling drink that not only tastes fantastic, but also supports mental balance and lifestyle wellness - thanks to our hero ingredient, Ashwagandha!"

Chill Spritz is a great-tasting sparkling drink crafted with zero calories, zero alcohol, and zero sugar, vegan and caffeine-free appealing to health-conscious consumers. Available in four flavours: Green Apple, Dark Peach, Citrus Root and Raspberry Thorne.

The brand's attractive, contemporary design reinforces its modern positioning. Bold shelf presence and clean aesthetics make it visually impactful in cafés, co-working spaces, hotels, wellness studios and forward-thinking hospitality venues. Its design language speaks to younger, experience-driven consumers who prioritise wellbeing, authenticity and intentional living.

Designed for convenience, Chill Spritz is a ready-to-drink sparkling beverage suitable for a wide range of occasions, from hospitality venues to on-the-go consumption. Produced in Sweden, it reflects high-quality manufacturing standards and is already available across multiple European markets and online channels.

As functional beverages continue to gain traction across the UK and Europe, Chill Spritz offers a forward-looking proposition for retailers and hospitality operators seeking to meet the needs of mindful drinkers with a premium, design-led and purpose-driven soft drink.

Website: chillspritz.co.uk

Instagram: chillspritz_uk_official

TikTok: chill.spritz.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2944478/ChillSpritz3Flavours.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chill-spritz-announces-uk-launch-following-european-growth-showcasing-at-ife-london-302727564.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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