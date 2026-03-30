Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Half-year Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 30

Fidelity ASIAN VALUES PLC

Half Yearly Report for the six months ended 31 January 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

During the six-month period ended 31 January 2026, Fidelity Asian Values PLC reported an ordinary share price total return of +15.2% and a Net Asset Value (NAV) return of +10.9%.

The benchmark index, the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Small Cap Index, produced a total return of +8.9% over the same timeframe.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company ("TSMC") was the largest contributor to performance.

Underweight exposure to India, stock selection in Hong Kong and China, and exposure to copper and gold mining also contributed positively during the review period

Contact

For further information please contact:

George Bayer

Company Secretary

0207 961 4240

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE AND OVERVIEW

The Company's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian Region excluding Japan.

The Portfolio Manager, Nitin Bajaj, assisted by the Co-Portfolio Manager, Ajinkya Dhavale, aims to generate outperformance mainly through a fundamentals-driven bottom-up security selection approach within the Asia Pacific ex Japan smaller companies universe. The focus is on investing in smaller companies because they tend to be less well researched, which leads to greater valuation anomalies. The Portfolio Managers' fundamental analysis involves the evaluation of various factors including, but not limited to, stock valuation, financial strength, cash flows, companies' competitive advantages, business prospects and earnings potential. Their style is tilted towards value and a two to three year investment horizon.

Clare Brady, Chairman,

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

At a Glance

Six months ended 31 January 2026

Share Price total return1,2

+15.2%

(31 January 2025: +4.1%)

Net Asset Value ("NAV") per Share total return1,2

+10.9%

(31 January 2025: +3.2%)

Comparative Index total return1,3

+8.9%

(31 January 2025: -2.1%)

1 Calculated on the basis that dividends paid to shareholders are reinvested in the Company at the ex-dividend date.

2 Alternative Performance Measures. See Glossary of Terms.

3 MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Small Cap Index (net) total return (in sterling terms).

TOTAL RETURN PERFORMANCE (%)1

Share price NAV per ordinary share Comparative Index 2 1 year ended 31 January 2026 +29.4 +20.8 +19.1 3 years ended 31 January 2026 +32.4 +29.8 +37.6 5 years ended 31 January 2026 +73.2 +69.4 +56.0 ========= ========= =========

1 Calculated on the basis that dividends paid to shareholders are reinvested in the Company at the ex-dividend date.

2 MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Small Cap Index (net) total return (in sterling terms).

Sources: Fidelity and Datastream.

Past performance is not a guide to future returns.

Financial Highlights

Assets 31 January

2026 31 July 2025 Gross Asset Exposure 1 £524.9m £470.2m Net Market Exposure 1 £445.6m £416.6m Shareholders' Funds £414.3m £402.7m NAV per Share 1,2 649.52p 604.69p Gross Gearing 1,2 26.7% 16.8% Net Gearing 1,2 7.5% 3.4% Share Price and Discount Data Share Price at the period end 628.00p 564.00p Share Price: period high 3 628.00p 566.00p Share Price: period low 3 556.00p 454.00p Discount to NAV per Share at period end 1,2 3.3% 6.7% Discount: period high 3 8.1% 14.5% Discount: period low 3 2.5% 6.7% Results for the six months ended 31 January 2026 2025 Revenue Return per Share 1,2 9.37p 7.88p Capital Return per Share 1,2 54.37p 8.71p Total Return per Share 1,2 63.74p 16.59p

1 See Glossary of Terms.

2 Alternative Performance Measures. See Glossary of Terms.

3 For the six month period to 31 January 2026 and for the year ended 31 July 2025.

SUMMARY OF THE KEY ASPECTS OF THE INVESTMENT POLICY

? The Company invests in securities of companies which the Portfolio Managers consider have fundamental value that has not been recognised by the market.

? The Company invests principally in the Asian Region excluding Japan and the Portfolio Managers favour small and medium-sized companies. There are no restrictions in terms of size or industry of companies included in the portfolio and investments can be made in unlisted securities.

? The Company may also invest into other transferable securities, collective investment schemes, money market instruments, cash and deposits and is also able to use derivatives for efficient portfolio management and investment purposes.

? The Company operates a variable management fee arrangement which is calculated by reference to its performance against the Benchmark Index.

Portfolio Managers' Half-Yearly Review

Performance Review

Over the six-month period ended 31 January 2026, the Company's share price total return was +15.2%. The Company delivered a net asset value ("NAV") total return of +10.9%. Over the same period, the Comparative Index, the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Small Cap Index (net) total return (in sterling terms), returned +8.9%.

Table 1: Company's Share Price, NAV and Comparative Index total returns (as at 31 January 2026)

Share Price total return per annum1

(%) NAV

total return per annum1 (%) Comparative Index total

return per annum1 (%) Tenure (since 30 Jun 2015) +10.8 +9.7 +9.9 5 Years +11.6 +11.1 +9.3 3 Years +9.8 +9.1 +11.2 1 Year +29.4 +20.8 +19.1 6 Months +15.2 +10.9 +8.9

1 Only the data over 12 months is annualised.

Source: Fidelity International.

Before turning to performance attribution, it is worth revisiting our investment process. It is simple. We invest in good businesses run by management teams we trust. We buy them only when the price offers a comfortable margin of safety. We rely on Fidelity's deep fundamental research to help protect the downside and, over time, to outperform the Comparative Index. Our portfolio construction is Index-agnostic. Although we measure performance and risk in the context of country and sector weights, they are not at the forefront of our minds when selecting positions for the Company. Our exposures are simply the result of the businesses we choose to own. Even a single holding can make us "overweight" a country or sector by the size of that position. This approach often leads us to take contrarian positions, as undervalued businesses are more likely to be found in sectors or geographies that are out of favour.

Consistent with this philosophy, a significant portion of the Company's portfolio is currently invested in China and Indonesia. Exposure to India and Taiwan is substantially lower than that of the Index. From a sector perspective, we found attractive opportunities in gold and copper miners, classified as materials, as well as in consumer companies. In contrast, we have much lower exposure to areas of the market that are currently in favour and consequently not at attractive valuations, such as technology hardware.

We found fewer opportunities in India, due to high valuations. This contributed positively during the period under review. Stock selection in Chinese and Hong Kong equities also added to performance. Our Chinese holdings remain focused on consumer goods, materials, industrials, and real estate. In addition, our holdings in gold and copper miners proved rewarding, as their shares tracked rising commodity prices.

Our positioning in Taiwan and Indonesia detracted from performance in this period. In Taiwan, excluding the investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the Company maintained limited exposure. AI-driven momentum pushed hardware stocks to peak valuations that offered limited margin of safety. Our Indonesian holdings lagged the broader Indonesian market, which had a strong year, and this weighed on relative performance. We have largely maintained our positions and remain confident in our preferred Indonesian holdings, given their attractive medium- to long-term prospects.

Table 2: Country Attribution over 6 months to 31 January 2026

Average

weight (%) Cumulative returns

(%) Contribution to relative returns (%) Company (%) Index (%) Relative (%) Stock selection Market selection Total India +11.1 +28.6 -17.5 -13.8 +1.6 +4.3 +5.9 Others +12.6 0.0 +12.6 - +3.5 0.0 +3.5 China + Hong Kong +39.4 +18.1 +21.3 +3.8 +3.1 -0.9 +2.3 Singapore +3.3 +5.4 -2.1 +11.3 +0.7 0.0 +0.7 Malaysia +0.3 +3.2 -2.9 +12.4 +0.1 -0.1 0.0 Philippines +1.5 +1.0 +0.6 -3.0 +0.3 0.0 +0.2 Thailand +3.2 +2.8 +0.5 +0.5 -0.2 -0.1 -0.2 Korea (South) +11.1 +15.4 -4.3 +24.3 -0.9 -0.6 -1.4 Indonesia +18.1 +2.5 +15.5 +28.0 -6.2 +3.2 -3.1 Taiwan +5.6 +23.0 -17.4 +33.9 -1.7 -4.0 -5.7 -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- Total Primary Assets 106.2 100.0 6.2 8.9 0.3 1.9 2.2 Cash & others -6.2 0.0 -6.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.2 -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- Total 100.0 100.0 0.0 8.9 0.0 0.0 2.0 -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- --------------

Source: Fidelity International, 31 January 2026. Company = Fidelity Asian Values PLC. Index = MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan. Small Cap Index (net) total return (in sterling terms). Total assets may exceed 100% where derivatives/gearing are used; 'Cash & others' reflects net cash/derivative exposures.

Table 3: Top 5 Contributors and Detractors over six months to 31 January 2026

Top 5 Contributors

Order Security Average Active Weight1 (%) Gain/Loss (%) Contribution to Portfolio Returns (%) 1 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) +5.2 +40.2 +1.5 2 NAC Kazatomprom +1.7 +90.1 +1.2 3 Chow Sang Sang +0.8 +67.1 +0.8 4 Perseus Mining +1.3 +89.7 +0.8 5 Samsung Electronics +1.4 +59.9 +0.7 -------------- Total +5.0 --------------

1 Active weight is portfolio weight minus benchmark weight.

Source: Fidelity International, 31 January 2026.

Top 5 Detractors

Order Security Average Active Weight1 (%) Gain/Loss (%) Contribution to Portfolio Returns (%) 1 Short Position - name withheld -0.8 +570.3 -1.9 2 Winbond Electronics -0.4 +577.4 -0.8 3 Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur +2.1 -23.2 -0.8 4 Phison Electronics -0.4 +312.7 -0.7 5 Short Position - name withheld -1.1 +84.4 -0.7 -------------- Total -4.9 --------------

1 Active weight is portfolio weight minus benchmark weight.

Source: Fidelity International, 31 January 2026.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)was the largest contributor during the review period. It is the world's leading semiconductor foundry and remains at the forefront of advanced chip manufacturing. Its scale and research capabilities, along with long-standing partnerships with companies such as Apple, Nvidia and AMD, underpin its competitive strength. The business requires significant capital and technical expertise. These factors create high barriers to entry and cement its role in global chip production. NACKazatomprom, the world's largest uranium producer with high-quality mines in Kazakhstan, also contributed positively. It is the lowest-cost producer in a market where demand is rising, and supply is expected to remain tight. Chow Sang Sangbenefited from stronger gold prices. The Hong Kong-listed jeweller has established brand recognition across Hong Kong and Mainland China. We took some profits in several of these holdings as share prices increased.

In contrast, our lack of exposure to AI-driven technology hardware names such as Winbond Electronicsand Phison Electronicsin Taiwan weighed on relative returns. Not owning an Asian semiconductor company until mid-October 2025 reduced relative performance by 0.8%, and our subsequent short position in the same company further pressured returns as its share price rose in the environment discussed earlier. Our short position in a semiconductor packaging company also proved detrimental. Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur, the leading instant noodles producer, was another detractor and contributed to the underperformance of the portfolio's Indonesian holdings relative to the broader Indonesian market. The company holds leading positions across Indonesia, the Middle East, Africa and South-eastern Europe through its flagship Indomie brand. The brand enjoys strong consumer recognition and provides important differentiation in what is otherwise a highly competitive category. This brand strength allows the company to deliver solid results and defend its market position. We continue to hold the position.

Investment strategy and outlook

We prepared this commentary before recent geopolitical developments in the Middle East, which have contributed to a sharp increase in market volatility and materially changed the macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop. As a result, the near-term outlook is now more uncertain. However, periods of disruption can also create opportunities to invest in high quality businesses at attractive valuations.

We continue to look for stock selection opportunities across the region. In China, the market has re-rated, driven by a narrow group of high-dividend and thematic stocks. Headline valuations look stretched. However, our holdings still offer healthy returns and adequate margin of safety. In Korea, earnings growth has been largely AI-driven. However, weak governance and poor capital allocation continue to weigh on return on equity. Policy efforts to improve governance are encouraging, but valuations have already re-rated, and we have started to take some money off the table. In India, valuations remain high, although we are beginning to see selective pockets of opportunity. Indonesia continues to offer established companies with durable franchises and solid balance sheets at attractive margins of safety. We do not believe the MSCI's recent move to demand improved ownership transparency signals economic weakness. Instead, this may present an opportunity for regulators to improve transparency and market structure, which we view as positive over the long-term.

Overall, the average valuation of our reference index, the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Small Cap Index, is now above its long-term average. Relative to its own history, the Index no longer looks 'cheap'. However, this headline number masks a wide gap between value and growth stocks.

The chart in the Half-yearly Report illustrates the elevated gap in price to earnings multiples between Asian ex Japan small cap growth and value stocks over the past decade. Small cap value stocks continue to trade at a meaningful discount.

A similar valuation gap can be seen between our portfolio and the broader market. The Company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 10.4x, compared with 17.8x for the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Small Cap Index. Our focus on high-quality businesses is reflected in the portfolio's higher return on equity (ROE) of 17.8%, compared with the index ROE of 10.2%. We believe this difference reflects the strength of Fidelity's research platform. It allows us to identify good businesses that are still overlooked and attractively valued.

We remain confident in our positioning. We own strong companies at a meaningful discount to market valuations. This disciplined approach has delivered results over the past decade, and we believe it is well placed to continue doing so over the next three to five years.

Nitin BajajAjinkya Dhavale

Portfolio Manager Co-Portfolio Manager

27 March 2026

Twenty Largest Holdings

as at 31 January 2026

The Asset Exposures shown below measure exposure to market price movements as a result of owning shares, corporate bonds and derivative instruments. The Fair Value is the realisable value of the portfolio as reported in the Balance Sheet. Where the Company holds shares and corporate bonds, the Asset Exposure and Fair Value will be the same. For derivative instruments, Asset Exposure is the market value of the underlying asset to which the Company is exposed, while the Fair Value reflects the mark-to-market on the contract since it was opened, and is based on how much the share price of the underlying asset has moved.

Asset Exposure Fair Value £'000 %1 £'000 Exposures - shares unless otherwise stated Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment 20,058 4.8 20,058 Axis Bank

Banks 14,221 3.4 14,221 Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero)

Banks 11,070 2.7 11,070 NAC Kazatomprom

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels 10,731 2.6 10,731 BOC Aviation (long CFDs)

Trading Companies & Distributors 9,284 2.2 (149) Cognizant Technology Solutions

IT Services 8,425 2.0 8,425 Adaro Andalan Indonesia

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels 8,134 2.0 8,134 Bank Central Asia

Banks 8,087 2.0 8,087 Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur

Food Products 7,736 1.9 7,736 Ciputra Development

Real Estate Management & Development 7,434 1.8 7,434 Pumtech Korea

Containers & Packaging 6,685 1.6 6,685 China Overseas Grand Oceans Group (long CFDs)

Real Estate Management & Development 6,564 1.6 1,597 KT

Diversified Telecommunication Services 6,437 1.6 6,437 Samsonite Group (long CFDs)

Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods 6,422 1.6 (149) Bank Mandiri (Persero)

Banks 6,025 1.5 6,025 Xtep International Holdings (long CFDs)

Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods 5,827 1.4 (125) Valaris (shares and corporate bonds)

Energy Equipment & Services 5,732 1.4 5,732 Qingdao Port International (long CFDs)

Transportation Infrastructure 5,696 1.3 175 ByteDance (unlisted)

Interactive Media & Services 5,633 1.3 5,633 Topco Scientific

Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment 5,608 1.3 5,608 Twenty largest exposures 165,809 40.0 133,365 Other exposures 359,088 86.7 267,805 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total exposures before index hedging 524,897 126.7 401,170 --------------- --------------- --------------- Less: index hedging KOSPI 200 Index (option) (1) - 44 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total exposures after the netting of index hedging 524,896 126.7 401,214 --------------- --------------- --------------- Gross Asset Exposure2 524,896 126.7 Portfolio Fair Value3 ========= ========= 401,214 Net current assets (excluding derivative assets and liabilities) 13,052 --------------- Total Shareholders' Funds/Net Assets 414,266 =========

1 Asset Exposure is expressed as a percentage of Total Shareholders' Funds.

2 Gross Asset Exposure comprises market exposure to investments of £405,444,000 plus market exposure to derivative instruments of £119,452,000.

3 Portfolio Fair Value comprises investments of £405,444,000 plus derivative assets of £5,161,000 less derivative liabilities of £9,391,000.

Interim Management Report and Directors' Responsibility Statement

Board Composition

The Board comprises five non-executive Directors and there have been no changes to the Board in the period under review. The current group of Directors' tenures range from two to six years and the Directors have a good mix of skills and a diverse set of relevant backgrounds.

Discount Management and Share Repurchases

The discount to NAV ranged during the period between 2.5% at its narrowest and 8.1% at its widest, finishing the end of the reporting period at 3.3%. In the six-month reporting period, the Company repurchased 2,816,450 shares (3.9% of the issued share capital) for cancellation, at a cost of £16,501,000. The Company also cancelled 822,911 shares from treasury on 2 October 2025. Since the end of the six month reporting period to the latest practicable date of this report, 126,965 shares have been repurchased for cancellation as part of the Company's active and ongoing discount management strategy. The primary purpose of share buybacks is to limit discount volatility, and at the AGM on 26 November 2025 the Board received shareholder approval to renew the annual authority to repurchase up to 14.99% or to allot up to 10% of the shares in issue.

The timing of repurchases of shares are made at the discretion of the Broker, within guidelines set by the Board and considering market conditions at the time. Shares will only be repurchased in the market at prices below the prevailing NAV per share, thereby resulting in an accretive enhancement to the NAV per share. Shares previously repurchased into Treasury will only be reissued at NAV per share or at a premium to NAV per share.

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The Board, with the assistance of the Manager (FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited), has developed a risk matrix which, as part of the risk management and internal controls process, identifies the key existing and emerging risks and uncertainties faced by the Company.

The Board considers that the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company fall into the following risk categories: economic, political and market; competition and marketplace threats impacting business growth; changes in legislation, taxation or regulation; level of discount to net asset value; investment performance (including the use of derivatives and gearing); cybercrime and information security; business continuity and crisis management; operational; and key person. Information on each of these risks is given in the Strategic Report section of the Annual Report on pages 23 to 27 for the year ended 31 July 2025 which can be found on the Company's pages on the Manager's website at www.fidelity.co.uk/asianvalues.

There continue to be increased geopolitical risks facing the Company, including political and trade tensions globally, trade sanctions and a challenging regulatory environment hindering foreign investment. Global economic uncertainty is raised by the recent Middle East conflict injecting fresh volatility into global markets and oil prices, the ongoing war in Ukraine, tensions between South Korea and North Korea, South China Sea dispute and implications of China-Taiwan relations. The Board and the Manager remain vigilant in monitoring such risks.

In recent months, there have been developments around the proposed Consumer Composite Investments (CCI) investment cost disclosure. The developments have been encouraging and should help investors. On the other hand, the Pension Schemes Bill, as currently proposed, excludes investment trusts and there is a risk that if adopted this could divert demand away from investment trusts.

The investment company sector has suffered from significant discounts for an extended period and this has allowed for some activist managers to take a more aggressive approach. The Board is aware of these risks and continues to actively monitor and take action to manage the Company's discount, as discussed earlier in this report.

Climate change continues to be a key emerging risk confronting asset managers and their investors. Globally, climate change effects are already being experienced in the form of a changing pattern of weather events. Climate change can potentially impact the operations of investee companies, their supply chains and their customers. Additional risks may also arise from increased regulations, costs and net-zero programmes which can all impact investment returns. The Board notes that the Manager has integrated ESG considerations into the Company's investment process. The Board will continue to monitor how this may impact the Company as a risk on investment valuations and potentially affect shareholder returns.

The Board and the Manager are also monitoring the emerging risks and rewards posed by the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology and how this may threaten the Company's activities and its potential impact on the portfolio and investee companies. AI can provide asset managers powerful tools, such as enhancing data analysis risk management, trading strategies, operational efficiency and client servicing, all of which can lead to better investment outcomes and more efficient operations. However, with these advances in computer power that will impact society, there are risks from its increasing use and manipulation with the potential to harm, including a heightened threat to cybersecurity.

Other emerging risks may continue to evolve from unforeseen geopolitical and economic events.

Investors should be prepared for market fluctuations and remember that holding shares in the Company should be considered to be a long-term investment. Risks are mitigated by the investment trust structure of the Company which means that the Portfolio Managers are not required to trade to meet investor redemptions. Therefore, investments in the Company's portfolio can be held over a longer-time horizon.

The Manager has appropriate business continuity and operational resilience plans in place to ensure the continued provision of services. This includes investment team key activities, including those of portfolio managers, analysts and trading/support functions. The Manager reviews its operational resilience strategies on an ongoing basis and continues to take all reasonable steps in meeting its regulatory obligations, assess its ability to continue operating and the steps it needs to take to serve and support its clients, including the Board.

The Company's other third-party service providers also have similar measures in place to ensure that business disruption is kept to a minimum.

Transactions with the Manager and Related Parties

The Manager has delegated the Company's portfolio management of assets and company secretariat services to FIL Investments International. Transactions with the Manager and related party transactions with the Directors are disclosed in Note 13 to the Financial Statements.

Going Concern Statement

The Directors have considered the Company's investment objective, risk management policies, liquidity risk, credit risk, capital management policies and procedures, the nature of its portfolio and its expenditure and cash flow projections. The Directors, having considered the liquidity of the Company's portfolio of investments (being mainly securities which are readily realisable) and the projected income and expenditure, are satisfied that the Company is financially sound and has adequate resources to meet all of its liabilities and ongoing expenses and can continue in operational existence for a period of at least twelve months from the date of this Half-Yearly Report.

This conclusion also takes into account the Board's assessment of the ongoing risks as outlined on the previous pages.

The Company's Articles of Association require that a continuation resolution be proposed at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting to be held in November. In the event that such resolution is not passed, the Directors would be required to formulate proposals to be put to shareholders for the reconstruction, reorganisation or winding up of the Company.

The Directors have assessed the likelihood of the continuation resolution being passed, taking account of shareholder engagement to date, the Company's long-term performance and the views of major shareholders. While there can be no certainty as to the outcome of the vote, the Directors have no reason to believe that the resolution will not be passed.

Accordingly, the Directors consider it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the Company's Financial Statements.

Directors' Responsibility Statement

The Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTR") of the Financial Conduct Authority require the Directors to confirm their responsibilities in relation to the preparation and publication of the Interim Management Report and Financial Statements.

The Directors confirm to the best of their knowledge that:

a) the condensed set of Financial Statements contained within the Half-Yearly Report has been prepared in accordance with the Financial Reporting Council's Standard FRS 104: Interim Financial Reporting; and

b) the Portfolio Managers' Half-Yearly Review and the Interim Management Report include a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R and 4.2.8R.

The Half-Yearly Report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Independent Auditor.

The Half-Yearly Report was approved by the Board on 27 March 2026 and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by Clare Brady, Chairman.

Income Statement

for the six months ended 31 January 2026

Six months ended 31 January 2026 unaudited Six months ended 31 January 2025 unaudited Year ended 31 July 2025 audited Notes Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Gains on investments - 44,445 44,445 - 4,641 4,641 - 21,141 21,141 (Losses)/gains on derivative instruments - (6,411) (6,411) - 2,952 2,952 - 12,024 12,024 Income 4 7,592 - 7,592 7,237 - 7,237 19,419 - 19,419 Investment management fees 5 (356) (665) (1,021) (345) (1,360) (1,705) (673) (2,577) (3,250) Other expenses (466) (16) (482) (487) (6) (493) (963) (6) (969) Foreign exchange (losses)/gains - (1,012) (1,012) - 308 308 - (761) (761) ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Net return on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation 6,770 36,341 43,111 6,405 6,535 12,940 17,783 29,821 47,604 Finance costs 6 (282) (845) (1,127) (280) (838) (1,118) (688) (2,065) (2,753) ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Net return on ordinary activities before taxation 6,488 35,496 41,984 6,125 5,697 11,822 17,095 27,756 44,851 Taxation on return on ordinary activities 7 (429) (357) (786) (591) 415 (176) (1,563) 85 (1,478) ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period 6,059 35,139 41,198 5,534 6,112 11,646 15,532 27,841 43,373 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Return per share 8 9.37p 54.37p 63.74p 7.88p 8.71p 16.59p 22.51p 40.34p 62.85p ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ========

The Company does not have any other comprehensive income. Accordingly, the net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period is also the total comprehensive income for the period and no separate Statement of Comprehensive Income has been presented.

The total column of this statement represents the Income Statement of the Company. The revenue and capital columns are supplementary and presented for information purposes as recommended by the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the AIC.

No operations were acquired or discontinued in the period and all items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

Statement of Changes in Equity

for the six months ended 31 January 2026

Notes Share capital £'000 Share premium account £'000 Capital redemption reserve £'000 Other non-distributable reserve £'000 Capital reserve £'000 Revenue reserve £'000 Total shareholders' funds £'000 Six months ended 31 January 2026 (unaudited) Total shareholders' funds at 31 July 2025 18,895 50,501 3,197 7,367 302,519 20,229 402,708 Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period - - - - 35,139 6,059 41,198 Repurchase of shares for cancellation 11 (704) - 704 - (16,501) - (16,501) Cancellation of shares from Treasury 11 (206) - 206 - - - - Dividend paid to shareholders 9 - - - - - (13,139) (13,139) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total shareholders' funds at 31 January 2026 17,985 50,501 4,107 7,367 321,157 13,149 414,266 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

Six months ended 31 January 2025 (unaudited) Total shareholders' funds at 31 July 2024 18,895 50,501 3,197 7,367 297,210 14,844 392,014 Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period - - - - 6,112 5,534 11,646 Repurchase of shares 11 - - - - (7,550) - (7,550) Dividend paid to shareholders 9 - - - - - (10,147) (10,147) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total shareholders' funds at 31 January 2025 18,895 50,501 3,197 7,367 295,772 10,231 385,963 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

Year ended 31 July 2025 (audited) Total shareholders' funds at 31 July 2024 18,895 50,501 3,197 7,367 297,210 14,844 392,014 Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year - - - - 27,841 15,532 43,373 Repurchase of shares 11 - - - - (22,532) - (22,532) Dividend paid to shareholders 9 - - - - - (10,147) (10,147) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total shareholders' funds at 31 July 2025 18,895 50,501 3,197 7,367 302,519 20,229 402,708 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

Balance Sheet

as at 31 January 2026

Company number 3183919

Notes 31 January 2026 unaudited £'000 31 July 2025 audited £'000 31 January 2025 unaudited £'000 Fixed assets Investments 10 405,444 377,051 371,447 --------------- --------------- --------------- Current assets Derivative instruments 10 5,161 2,278 1,473 Debtors 1,086 1,839 1,394 Amounts held at futures clearing houses and brokers 9,943 2,674 3,419 Cash and cash equivalents 5,142 25,407 10,546 --------------- --------------- --------------- 21,332 32,198 16,832 Current liabilities Derivative instruments 10 (9,391) (2,045) (717) Other creditors (3,119) (4,494) (1,599) Bank overdraft - (2) - (12,510) (6,541) (2,316) --------------- --------------- ---------------

Net current assets 8,822 25,657 14,516 --------------- --------------- ---------------

Net assets 414,266 402,708 385,963 --------------- --------------- ---------------

Capital and reserves Share capital 11 17,985 18,895 18,895 Share premium account 50,501 50,501 50,501 Capital redemption reserve 4,107 3,197 3,197 Other non-distributable reserve 7,367 7,367 7,367 Capital reserve 321,157 302,519 295,772 Revenue reserve 13,149 20,229 10,231 Total shareholders' funds 414,266 402,708 385,963 --------------- --------------- ---------------

Net asset value per share 12 649.52p 604.69p 554.89p ========= ========= =========

Notes to the Financial Statements

1 Principal Activity

Fidelity Asian Values PLC is an Investment Company incorporated in England and Wales that is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company's registration number is 3183919, and its registered office is Beech Gate, Millfield Lane, Lower Kingswood, Tadworth, Surrey KT20 6RP. The Company has been approved by HM Revenue & Customs as an Investment Trust under Section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 and intends to conduct its affairs so as to continue to be approved.

2 Publication of Non-statutory Accounts

The Financial Statements in this Half-Yearly Report have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Independent Auditor and do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act"). The financial information for the year ended 31 July 2025 is extracted from the latest published Financial Statements of the Company. Those Financial Statements were delivered to the Registrar of Companies and included the Independent Auditor's Report which was unqualified and did not contain a statement under either section 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act.

3 Accounting Policies

(i) Basis of Preparation

The Company prepares its Financial Statements on a going concern basis and in accordance with UK Generally Accepted Accounting Practice ("UK GAAP") and FRS 102: The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland, issued by the Financial Reporting Council. The Financial Statements are also prepared in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice: Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts ("SORP") issued by the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC") in July 2022. FRS 104: Interim Financial Reporting has also been applied in preparing this condensed set of Financial Statements. The accounting policies followed are consistent with those disclosed in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 July 2025.

(ii) Going Concern

The Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for a period of at least twelve months from the date of approval of these Financial Statements. Accordingly, the Directors consider it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing these Financial Statements. This conclusion also takes into account the Directors' assessment of the risks faced by the Company as detailed in the Interim Management Report.

4 Income

Six months ended 31 January 2026 unaudited £'000 Six months ended 31 January 2025 unaudited £'000 Year

ended

31 July 2025 audited £'000 Investment income Overseas dividends 5,903 5,531 15,258 Overseas scrip dividends 45 40 40 Interest on securities 130 302 625 --------------- --------------- --------------- 6,078 5,873 15,923 Derivative income Dividends received on long CFDs 1,108 889 2,529 Interest received on CFDs 218 216 360 --------------- --------------- --------------- 1,326 1,105 2,889 Other interest Interest received on bank deposits, collateral

and money market funds 188 259 607 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total income 7,592 7,237 19,419 ========= ========= =========

No special dividends have been recognised in capital during the period (six months ended 31 January 2025: £nil and year ended 31 July 2025: £nil).

5 Investment Management Fees

Revenue £'000 Capital £'000 Total £'000 Six months ended 31 January 2026 (unaudited) Investment management fees - base 356 1,069 1,425 Investment management fees - variable 1 - (404) (404) --------------- --------------- --------------- 356 665 1,021 Six months ended 31 January 2025 (unaudited) Investment management fees - base 345 1,036 1,381 Investment management fees - variable 1 - 324 324 --------------- --------------- --------------- 345 1,360 1,705 Year ended 31 July 2025 (audited) Investment management fees - base 673 2,020 2,693 Investment management fees - variable 1 - 557 557 --------------- --------------- --------------- 673 2,577 3,250 ========= ========= =========

1 For the calculation of the variable management fee, the Company's NAV return was compared to the Benchmark Index return on a rolling three year basis.

FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager and has delegated portfolio management to FIL Investments International ("FII"). Both companies are Fidelity group companies.

FII charges base investment management fees at an annual rate of 0.70% of net assets. In addition, there is +/- 0.20% variation fee based on the Company's NAV per share performance relative to the Company's Benchmark Index which is charged/credited to capital. Fees are payable monthly in arrears and are calculated on a daily basis.

The base management fees have been allocated 75% to capital reserve in accordance with the Company's accounting policies.

6 Finance Costs

Revenue £'000 Capital £'000 Total £'000 Six months ended 31 January 2026 (unaudited) Interest paid on bank deposits 5 15 20 Interest paid on CFDs 273 818 1,091 Dividends paid on short CFDs 4 12 16 --------------- --------------- --------------- 282 845 1,127 ========= ========= ========= Six months ended 31 January 2025 (unaudited) Interest paid on bank deposits - 1 1 Interest paid on CFDs 261 782 1,043 Dividends paid on short CFDs 19 55 74 --------------- --------------- --------------- 280 838 1,118 ========= ========= ========= Year ended 31 July 2025 (audited) Interest paid on bank deposits 7 22 29 Interest paid on CFDs 447 1,340 1,787 Dividends paid on short CFDs 234 703 937 --------------- --------------- --------------- 688 2,065 2,753 ========= ========= =========

Finance costs have been allocated 75% to capital in accordance with the Company's accounting policies.

7 Taxation on Return on Ordinary Activities

Six months ended 31 January 2026 unaudited £'000 Six months ended 31 January 2025 unaudited £'000 Year

ended

31 July 2025 audited £'000 Revenue - taxation on overseas dividends 429 591 1,563 Capital - Indian capital gains tax 357 (415) (85) --------------- --------------- --------------- Total taxation charge for the period 786 176 1,478 ========= ========= =========

8 Return per Share

Six months ended 31 January 2026 unaudited Six months ended 31 January 2025 unaudited Year

ended

31 July 2025 audited Revenue return per share 9.37p 7.88p 22.51p Capital return per share 54.37p 8.71p 40.34p --------------- --------------- --------------- Total return per share 63.74p 16.59p 62.85p ========= ========= =========

The return per share is based on the net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period divided by the weighted average number of shares held outside of Treasury during the period, as shown below:

£'000 £'000 £'000 Net revenue return on ordinary activities after taxation 6,059 5,534 15,532 Net capital return on ordinary activities after taxation 35,139 6,112 27,841 --------------- --------------- --------------- Net total return on ordinary activities after taxation 41,198 11,646 43,373 ========= ========= ========= Number Number Number Weighted average number of shares held outside of Treasury 64,631,243 70,197,994 69,010,726 ========= ========= =========

9 Dividends Paid to Shareholders

Six months ended 31 January 2026 unaudited £'000 Six months ended 31 January 2025 unaudited £'000 Year

ended

31 July 2025 audited £'000 Dividend paid Dividend of 20.5 pence per share paid for the year ended 31 July 2025 13,139 - - Dividend of 14.5 pence per share paid for the year ended 31 July 2024 - 10,147 10,147 --------------- --------------- --------------- 13,139 10,147 10,147 ========= ========= =========

No dividend has been declared in respect of the six months ended 31 January 2026 (six months ended 31 January 2025: £nil).

10 Fair Value Hierarchy

The Company is required to disclose the fair value hierarchy that classifies its financial instruments measured at fair value at one of three levels, according to the relative reliability of the inputs used to estimate the fair values.

Classification Input Level 1 Valued using quoted prices in active markets for identical assets Level 2 Valued by reference to inputs other than quoted prices included in level 1 that are observable (i.e. developed using market data) for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly Level 3 Valued by reference to valuation techniques using inputs that are not based on observable market data

Categorisation within the hierarchy has been determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement of the relevant asset. The valuation techniques used by the Company are as disclosed in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 July 2025 (Accounting Policies Notes 2 (k) and 2 (l) on pages 58 and 59). The table below sets out the Company's fair value hierarchy:

31 January 2026 (unaudited) Level 1 £'000 Level 2 £'000 Level 3 £'000 Total £'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Investments 397,556 1,940 5,948 405,444 Derivative instrument assets 91 5,070 - 5,161 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 397,647 7,010 5,948 410,605 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative instrument liabilities (931) (8,460) - (9,391) --------------- --------------- --------------- ---------------

31 July 2025 (audited) Level 1 £'000 Level 2 £'000 Level 3 £'000 Total £'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Investments 366,943 4,774 5,334 377,051 Derivative instrument assets 124 2,154 - 2,278 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 367,067 6,928 5,334 379,329 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative instrument liabilities (157) (1,888) - (2,045) --------------- --------------- --------------- ---------------

31 January 2025 (unaudited) Level 1 £'000 Level 2 £'000 Level 3 £'000 Total £'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Investments 355,263 11,581 4,603 371,447 Derivative instrument assets 12 1,461 - 1,473 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 355,275 13,042 4,603 372,920 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative instrument liabilities (118) (599) - (717) --------------- --------------- --------------- ---------------

The increase in level 3 investments relates to revaluing ByteDance and shares purchased in Fireside Ventures Investment Fund IV, an unlisted security, during the six months ended 31 January 2026. As part of the transaction the Company has committed a capital investment of $5,000,000.

11 Share Capital

31 January 2026 unaudited 31 July 2025 audited 31 January 2025 unaudited Number of shares Nominal value £'000 Number of shares Nominal value £'000 Number of shares Nominal value £'000 Issued, allotted and fully paid Ordinary shares of 25 pence (the "shares") each held outside of Treasury Beginning of the period 66,597,059 16,650 71,060,556 17,766 71,060,556 17,766 Shares repurchased for cancellation (2,816,450) (704) - - - - Shares repurchased into Treasury - - (4,463,497) (1,116) (1,503,615) (376) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- End of the period 63,780,609 15,946 66,597,059 16,650 69,556,941 17,390 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

Shares held in Treasury1 Beginning of the period 8,983,830 2,245 4,520,333 1,129 4,520,333 1,129 Shares repurchased into Treasury - - 4,463,497 1,116 1,503,615 376 Shares cancelled from Treasury (822,911) (206) - - - - End of the period 8,160,919 2,039 8,983,830 2,245 6,023,948 1,505 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total share capital 17,985 18,895 18,895 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

1 Shares held in Treasury carry no rights to vote, to receive a dividend or to participate in a winding up of the Company.

As part of its active discount management strategy, the Company repurchases its shares in the market as explained in the Interim Management Report. Up to 31 July 2025, shares repurchased were held in Treasury allowing them to be reissued in the future at a discount to NAV. From 1 August 2025, to ensure that the number of shares held in Treasury did not become excessive, some shares held in Treasury at the start of the period were cancelled, and any shares repurchased from that date were also cancelled rather than held in Treasury.

During the six months ended 31 January 2026, 2,816,450 shares were repurchased for cancellation at a cost of £16,501,000 and additionally 822,911 shares held in Treasury at the start of the were cancelled. During the six months ended 31 January 2025, 1,503,615 shares were repurchased into Treasury at a cost of £7,550,000 and during the full year ended 31 July 2025, 4,463,497 shares were repurchased into Treasury at a cost of £22,532,000.

12 Net Asset Value per Share

The calculation of the net asset value per share is based on the total shareholders' funds divided by the number of shares held outside of Treasury.

31 January 2026 unaudited 31 July 2025 audited 31 January 2025 unaudited Total shareholders' funds £414,266,000 £402,708,000 £385,963,000 Shares held outside of Treasury at the period end 63,780,609 66,597,059 69,556,941 --------------- --------------- --------------- Net asset value per share 649.52p 604.69p 554.89p ========= ========= =========

It is the Company's policy that shares held in Treasury will only be reissued at net asset value per share or at a premium to net asset value per share and, therefore, shares held in Treasury have no dilutive effect.

13 Transactions with the Manager and Related Parties

FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager and has delegated portfolio management to FIL Investments International ("FII"). Both companies are Fidelity group companies.

Details of the current fee arrangements are given in Note 5.

During the period, the following expenses were payable to FII:

Six months ended 31 January 2026 unaudited £'000 Six months ended 31 January 2025 unaudited £'000 Year

ended

31 July 2025 audited £'000 Investment management fees 1,021 1,705 3,250 Secretarial and administration fees 38 38 75 Marketing services 1 93 93 181 ========= ========= =========

1 Marketing services includes costs paid to FII to reimburse it for third party costs it has incurred on behalf of the Company in providing marketing services.

At the Balance sheet date, the following balances payable to Fidelity were accrued and included in other creditors:

Six months ended 31 January 2026 unaudited £'000 Year

ended

31 July 2025 audited £'000 Six months ended 31 January 2025 unaudited £'000 Investment management fees 168 217 289 Secretarial and administration fees 13 44 6 Marketing services - - 106 ========= ========= =========

At the date of this report, the Board consisted of five non-executive Directors (as shown below) all of whom are considered to be independent by the Board. None of the Directors has a service contract with the Company.

The annual fee structure from 1 August 2025 is as follows:

1 August 2025 £ Chairman 47,500 Chairman of the Audit Committee 39,500 Senior Independent Director 34,500 Director 32,500 =========

Directors' Shareholdings:

31 January 2026 unaudited Clare Brady 13,073 Hussein Barma 2,500 Lucy Costa Duarte 3,800 Sally Macdonald 2,734 Matthew Sutherland 27,859 =========

Shareholder Information

Investing in Fidelity Asian Values PLC

Fidelity Asian Values PLC is a company listed on the London Stock Exchange and you can buy its shares through a platform, stockbroker, share shop or bank. Fidelity also offers a range of options, so that you may invest in a way that is best for you. Details of how to invest and the latest Key Information Document can be found on the Company's pages of the Manager's website at www.fidelity.co.uk/asianvalues

CONTACT INFORMATION

Shareholders and Fidelity Platform Investors should contact the appropriate administrator using the contact details given below and in the next column. Links to the websites of major platforms can be found online at www.fidelity.co.uk/its

Shareholders on the main share register

Contact MUFG Corporate Markets, Registrar to Fidelity Asian Values PLC, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL.

Email: shareholderenquiries@cm.mpms.mufg.com

Telephone: +44 (0) 371 664 0300(calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open 9:00 - 17:30, Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays in England and Wales).

Details of individual shareholdings and other information can also be obtained online from the Registrar's Investor Centre at https://uk.investorcentre.mpms.mufg.com/. Shareholders are able to manage their shareholding online by registering for the Investor Centre, a free and secure online access service. Facilities include:

Account Enquiry- Shareholders can access their personal shareholding, including share transaction history, dividend payment history and obtain an up-to-date shareholding valuation.

Amendment of Standing Data- Shareholders can change their registered postal address and add, change or delete dividend mandate instructions. Shareholders can also download forms such as change of address, stock transfer and dividend mandate forms as well as buy and sell shares in the Company.

Should you have any queries in respect of the Shareholder Portal, contact the helpline on +44 (0) 371 664 0300(calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open 9:00 - 17:30, Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays in England and Wales).

Fidelity Platform Investors

Contact Fidelity, using the freephone numbers given below, or in writing to: UK Customer Service, Fidelity, PO Box 391, Tadworth KT20 9FU.

Website: www.fidelity.co.uk

Private investors:call free on 0800 41 41 10, 9:00 - 18:00 Monday to Saturday.

Financial advisers:call free on 0800 41 41 81, 8:00 - 18:00, Monday to Friday.

General Enquiries

General enquiries should be made to the Secretary, at the Company's registered office: FIL Investments International, Investment Trusts, Beech Gate, Millfield Lane, Lower Kingswood, Tadworth, Surrey KT20 6RP.

Telephone: 0207 961 4240

Email: investmenttrusts@fil.com

Website: www.fidelity.co.uk/its

If you hold Fidelity Asian Values PLC shares in an account provided by Fidelity International, you will receive a report every six months detailing all of your transactions and the value of your shares.

ShareGift

You may donate your shares to charity free of charge through ShareGift. Further details are available at www.sharegift.org.uk.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2026

31 January 2026 Half-Year Period End March 2026 Announcement of the Half-Yearly Results April 2026 Publication of the Half-Yearly Report 31 July 2026 Financial Year End October 2026 Publication of the Annual Report November 2026 Annual General Meeting December 2026 Payment of the Annual Dividend

Directory

Board of Directors

Clare Brady (Chairman)

Hussein Barma (Chairman of the Audit Committee)

Lucy Costa Duarte

Sally Macdonald (Chairman of the Management Engagement Committee)

Matthew Sutherland (Senior Independent Director)

Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM/the Manager)

FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited

Beech Gate

Millfield Lane

Lower Kingswood

Tadworth

Surrey

KT20 6RP

Investment Manager, Secretary and Registered Office

FIL Investments International

Beech Gate

Millfield Lane

Lower Kingswood

Tadworth

Surrey

KT20 6RP

Email: investmenttrusts@fil.com

Banker and Custodian

JPMorgan Chase Bank (London Branch)

125 London Wall

London

EC2Y 5AJ

Depositary

J.P. Morgan Europe Limited

25 Bank Street

London

E14 5JP

Financial Adviser and Stockbroker

Jefferies International Limited

100 Bishopsgate

London

EC2N 4JL

Independent Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

7 More London Riverside

London

SE1 2RT

Lawyer

Simmons & Simmons LLP

1 Ropemaker Street

London

EC2Y 9SS

Registrar

MUFG Corporate Markets

Central Square

29 Wellington Street

Leeds

LS1 4DL

Data Protection

General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR")

What personal data is collected and how is it used

The Company is an investment trust which is a public limited company and has certain regulatory obligations such as the requirement to send documents to its shareholders, for example, the Annual Report and other documents that relate to meetings of the Company. The Company will, therefore, collect shareholders' personal data such as names, addresses and identification numbers or investor codes and will use this personal data to fulfil its statutory obligations.

Any personal data collected will be kept securely on computer systems and in some circumstances on paper. Personal information is kept secure in line with Fidelity's Information Security policies and standards. If you are unhappy with how we have used your personal data, you can complain by contacting the UK Data Protection Officer at Fidelity International, Beech Gate, Millfield Lane, Lower Kingswood, Tadworth, Surrey KT20 6RP.

Sharing personal data

In order to assist the Company in meeting its statutory requirements, the Company delegates certain duties around the processing of this data to its third party service providers, such as the Company's Registrar and Printers. The Company has appointed Fidelity to undertake marketing activities for the Company and their privacy statement can be found on the Company website at https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/security-privacy/

The Company's agreements with the third party service providers have been updated to be compliant with GDPR requirements. The Company confirms to its shareholders that their data will not be shared with any third party for any other purpose, such as for marketing purposes. In some circumstances, it may be necessary to transfer shareholders' personal data across national borders to Fidelity Group entities operating in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). Where this does occur, the European standard of protections will be applied to the personal data that is processed. Where personal data is transferred within the Fidelity group but outside of the EEA, that data will subsequently receive the same degree of protection as it would in the EEA.

Retention period

Personal data will be kept for as long as is necessary for these purposes and no longer than legally permitted to do so.

Requesting access, making changes to personal data and other important information

Shareholders can access the information that the Company holds about them or ask for it to be corrected or deleted by contacting Fidelity's UK Data Protection Officer, Fidelity International, Beech Gate, Millfield Lane, Lower Kingswood, Tadworth, Surrey KT20 6RP.

Fair treatment of investors

The legal and regulatory regime to which the Company and the Directors are subject ensures the fair treatment of investors. The UK Listing Rules require that the Company treats all shareholders of the same class of shares equally. In particular, the Directors have certain statutory duties under the Companies Act 2006 with which they must comply. These include a duty upon each Director to act in the way she or he considers, in good faith, would be most likely to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its members as a whole.

Glossary of Terms

AAF Report

A report prepared in accordance with the Audit and Assurance Faculty guidance issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

ADR (American Depositary Receipt)

A negotiable certificate issued by a US bank representing a specified number of shares in a foreign stock that is traded on a US Exchange.

AIC

The Association of Investment Companies (" AIC"). The Company is a member of the AIC.

AIF

Alternative Investment Fund (" AIF"). The Company is an AIF.

AIFM

Alternative Investment Fund Manager (" AIFM"). The Board has appointed FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited to act as the Company's AIFM(the Manager).

AIFMD

The Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (" AIFMD") is a European Union Directive implemented on 22 July 2014.

Alternative Performance Measures

The Company uses the following Alternative Performance Measureswhich are all defined in this Glossary:

• Discount/Premium;

• Gearing;

• Net Asset Value (NAV) per Ordinary Share;

• Ongoing Charges Ratio;

• Revenue, Capital and Total Returns; and

• Total Return Performance (Net Asset Value Total Return and Ordinary Share Price Total Return).

Asset Exposure

The value of an underlying security or instrument to which the Company is exposed, whether through direct or indirect investment (including the economic value of the exposure in the underlying asset of derivatives).

Benchmark Index

The MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Small Cap Index (net) total return (in sterling terms). This is used to calculate the Company's Variable Management Fee, in accordance with the European Benchmark Directive.

Capital Gains Tax (CGT)

The tax that may be payable if shares are sold at a profit.

Collateral

Asset provided as security for the unrealised gain or loss under a contract for difference.

Comparative Index

The MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Small Cap Index (net) total return (in sterling terms) against which the performance of the Company is measured.

Contract For Difference (CFD)

A contract for differenceis a derivative. It is a contract between the Company and an investment house at the end of which the parties exchange the difference between the opening price and the closing price of an underlying asset of the specified financial instrument. It does not involve the Company buying or selling the underlying asset, only agreeing to receive or pay the movement in its share price. A contract for differenceallows the Company to gain access to the movement in the share price by depositing a small amount of cash known as collateral. The Company may reason that the asset price will rise, by buying ("long" position) or fall, by selling ("short" position). If the Company holds long positions, dividends are received and interest is paid. If the Company holds short positions, dividends are paid and interest is received.

Corporation Tax

The tax the Company may have to pay on its profits for a year. As an investment trust, the Company is exempt from corporation taxon its capital gains and does not pay tax on any UK dividends. It can also offset expenses against any taxable income and consequently it is tax efficient for the Company.

Custodian

An entity that holds (as intermediary) the Company's assets, arranges the settlement of transactions and administers income, proxy voting and corporate actions. The Company's Custodianis JPMorgan Chase Bank.

Depositary

An entity that oversees the custody, cash arrangements and other AIFM responsibilities of the Company. J.P.Morgan Europe Limited act as the Company's Depositary.

Derivatives

Financial instruments (such as futures, optionsand contracts for difference) whose value is derived from the value of an underlying asset.

Diluted Net Asset Value per Share

The diluted net asset value per sharereflects what the net asset value per sharewould have been if all the rights attached to any outstanding subscription shares had been exercised at a particular date. A dilution occurs when the exercise price of the subscription share rights is less than the net asset value per share.

Discount

If the share price of the Company is lower than the net asset value per share, the Company is said to be trading at a discount. The discountis shown as a percentage of the net asset value per share.

Equity Linked Notes (ELNS)

Debt instruments whose return on investment is linked to specific equities or equity markets. The return on equity linked notesmay be determined by an equity index, a basket of equities, or a single equity.

Fair Value

The fair valueis the best estimate of the value of the investments, including derivatives, at a point in time and this is measured as:

• Listed investments- valued at bid prices or last market prices, where available, otherwise at published price quotations;

• Unlisted investments- valued using an appropriate valuation technique in the absence of an active market;

• Contracts for difference- valued as the difference between the settlement price of the contract and the value of the underlying shares in the contract (unrealised gains or losses);

• Futures and options- valued at the quoted trade price for the contract; and

• Forward currency contracts- valued at the appropriate quoted forward foreign exchange rate ruling at the Balance Sheet date.

Fidelity International (Fidelity)

FIL Limited and its subsidiary group companies including FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited and FIL Investments International which act as AIFM, Secretary and Investment Manager.

Forward Currency Contract

An agreement to buy or sell a currency at a specified future date and at a pre-agreed price.

Future

An agreement to buy or sell a fixed amount of an asset at a fixed future date and at a fixed price.

Gearing

The economic exposure of the portfolio to its underlying assets in excess of total net assets. It represents the additional exposure to the market above Shareholders' Funds. The Company uses two measures of gearing( Gross Gearingand Net Gearing).

Gross Assets

Net Assetsplus borrowings. The Company does not have any borrowings.

Gross Asset Exposure

The value of the portfolio to which the Company is exposed, whether through direct or indirect investment (including the economic value of the exposure in the underlying asset of the derivativesbut excluding forward currencycontracts). It is the sum total of all Asset Exposures.

Gross Gearing

The amount by which Gross Asset Exposureexceeds of Shareholders' Fundsexpressed as a percentage of Shareholders' Funds.

Growth Stocks

Companies which are considered to have the potential to outperform the overall market over time because of their future potential.

Hedging

A strategy aimed at minimising or eliminating the risk or loss through adverse movements normally involving taking a position in a derivativesuch as a futureor an option.

Independent Valuer

Kroll who provide an objective and independent assessment on the value of unlisted and hard to price assets using sophisticated valuation methodologies.

Initial Public Offering (IPO)

An initial public offering("IPO") is the first sale of stock by a private company to the public. IPOsare often issued by smaller, younger companies seeking the capital to expand, but can also be done by large privately owned companies looking to become publicly traded.

Investment Manager

FIL Investments International.

Manager

FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited is the appointed Managerunder the AIFMD. It has delegated the investment management of the Company to the Investment Manager.

Net Assets or Net Asset Value (NAV)

Sometimes also described as " Shareholders' Funds", net assetsrepresent the total value of the Company's assets less the total value of its liabilities. For valuation purposes it is common to express the net asset valueon a per share basis.

Net Asset Value per Share

The net asset valuedivided by the number of shares in issue.

Net Gearing

The amount by which Net Market Exposurein excess of Shareholders' Fundsexpresses as a percentage of Shareholders' Funds.

Net Market Exposure

Net Market Exposureis the total of all long exposures, less short exposures and less exposures hedging the portfolio.

Ongoing Charges Ratio (excluding variable management fee)

Total operational expense (excluding finance costs and taxation) incurred by the Company as a percentage of average net asset valuesfor the reporting year.

Option

An optionis a contract which gives the right but not the obligation to buy or sell an underlying asset at an agreed price on or before an agreed date. Optionsmay be calls (buy) or puts (sell) and are used to gain or reduce exposure to the underlying asset on a conditional basis.

Portfolio Managers

Nitin Bajaj, Portfolio Manager, and Ajinkya Dhavale, Co-Portfolio Manager, are responsible for managing the Company's assets.

Pre-Emption Rights

Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 provides that a company offering a new issue of shares must first make an offer of these shares, on the same or more favourable terms, in proportion to the nominal value held to existing shareholders. At each Annual General Meeting, the Board seeks shareholder approval to disapply pre-emption rightsprovision, up to 10% of the Company's issued share capital.

Premium

If the share price of the Company is higher than the net asset value per share, the Company's shares are said to be trading at a premium. The premiumis shown as a percentage of the net asset value per share.

Price to Book Ratio

The Price to Book Ratio(also known as P/B ratio) is a measure of valuing a company's share price versus its book value.

Price to Earnings Ratio

The Price to Earnings Ratio(also known as P/E ratio) is a measure of valuing a company's share price versus its earnings.

Registrar

An entity that manages the Company's shareholder register. The Company's Registraris MUFG Corporate Markets.

Reserves

• Share premium accountrepresents the amount by which the proceeds from the issue of shares or the issue of shares on the exercise of rights attached to subscription shares, exceeded the nominal value of those shares. It is not distributable by way of dividends and cannot be used to fund share repurchases.

• Capital redemption reservemaintains the equity share capital of the Company and represents the nominal value of shares repurchased and cancelled. It is not distributable by way of dividends and it cannot be used to fund share repurchases.

• Other non-distributable reserverepresents amounts transferred from the warrant reserve in prior years with High Court approval. It is not distributable by way of dividends and it cannot be used to fund share repurchases.

• Capital reserverepresents realised gains or losses on investments and derivatives sold, unrealised increases and decreases in the fair value of investments and derivatives held and other income and costs recognised in the capital column of the Income Statement. It is distributable by way of dividends. It can be used to fund share repurchases.

• Revenue reserverepresents retained revenue surpluses recognised through the revenue column of the Income Statement. It is distributable by way of dividends.

Return

The return generated in a given period from investments:

• Revenue Return - reflects the dividends and interest from investments and other income net of expenses, finance costs and taxation;

• Capital Return- reflects the return on capital, excluding any revenue return; and

• Total Return- reflects the aggregate of revenue and capital returns.

Return on Equity

Return on Equity(ROE) is a measure of the return on a company's stock. The higher the percentage, the more income the company is generating and adding to shareholder value.

Share or shares

The ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company.

Shareholders' Funds

Shareholders' fundsare also described as " net asset value" and represent the total value of the Company's assets less the total value of its liabilities as shown in the balance sheet.

Total Return Performance

The returnon the share price or net asset value per sharetaking into account the rise and fall of share prices and the dividends paid to shareholders. Any dividends received by the shareholder are assumed to have been reinvested in additional shares (for share price total return) or the Company's assets (for net asset valuetotal return).

Treasury Shares

Shares of the Company that have been repurchased by the Company and not cancelled but held in Treasury. These shares do not pay dividends, have no voting rights and are excluded from the net asset value per sharecalculation.

Value Stocks

Usually companies that are currently trading below what they are really worth and will thus theoretically provide a superior future return.

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