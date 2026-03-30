Gaming Realms PLC Announces Annual Results 2025

Another record year; 10% Revenue growth and 15% increase in Adjusted EBITDA1

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Gaming Realms plc (AIM:GMR), the developer and licensor of mobile focused gaming content, announces its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2025 and Q1 highlights for 2026.

The Group's continued focus on its content licensing strategy has supported further revenue growth and strong profitability, driven by expansion across both established and newly regulated markets. During the year, Gaming Realms significantly broadened its partner network, launched additional proprietary content and enhanced its distribution platform, positioning the business for continued international growth.

2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue increased by 10% to £31.4m (2024: £28.5m), or £31.9m on a constant currency basis Licensing revenue increased by 13% to £27.6m (2024: £24.5m)

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 15% to £15.0m (2024: £13.1m), or £15.4m on a constant currency basis Licensing segment generated £16.6m Adjusted EBITDA (2024: £14.5m) Social publishing segment generated £1.2m Adjusted EBITDA (2024: £1.2m) Head office costs, excluding share option and related charges, were £2.7m (2024: £2.6m)

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 48% (2024: 46%), with operational leverage

Profit before tax increased by 5% to £8.8m (2024: £8.3m)

Year-end cash increased to £17.8m (2024: £13.5m), with the Group continuing to operate debt free

£6.0m share buyback programme announced with £2.8m completed in 2025

2025 Operational Highlights:

Expanded the Slingo portfolio with 12 new proprietary games and 8 bespoke operator or market-specific adaptations

Launched with 40 new partners globally: In North America with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation ("BCLC"), Hard Rock in Michigan and Hollywood Casino in West Virginia In South America with BetMGM, Betano, Superbet and Bet365 in Brazil, and BetPlay in Colombia In Europe with Betfred, Swiss Casino, Tote and Microgame In Africa with Hollywoodbets in South Africa

Launched content in Delaware, USA, the sixth U.S. state where the Group distributes its games

Increased unique players in content licensing business by 22%

Launched innovative content including Slingo Cash Erupti on and Slingo Fishing Bob , collaborating with high-profile gaming brands

Developed and launched a new Slingo in-game tool designed for the new UK regulatory environment. By the end of the year, UK revenues had recovered to previous levels

Established Lucky Lunar Studio, a second internal studio focused on traditional slot games, expanding proprietary content capabilities ahead of a Q1 2026 market launch

Launched content from a third partner content studio, S Gaming, to accelerate the growth of the distribution business

Increased the number of third-party games distributed on the platform to 23 (2024: 14)

Extended our Slingo Lottery deal with Scientific Games

Q1 2026 Highlights:

Positive start to 2026 with continued expansion into the additional regulated markets of Peru, Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya, further broadening the Group's international footprint

Granted conditional iGaming Services Provider licence in Alberta (Canada) with ongoing progress towards entering additional regulated markets including Maine (USA)

Continued investment in new game development, including the launch of first 2 titles from Lucky Lunar Studio

Launched 3 Slingo new games including Frutti Boost AutoSlingo, and Slingo Loteria

In the two months post period end, core content licensing revenue was 8% ahead of the comparable period in 2025 (10% in constant currency)

Remaining £3.2m of the £6.0m share buyback completed, and an announced extension of the share buyback programme by a further £5.0m

1 EBITDA is profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and is a non-GAAP measure. The Group uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to comment on its financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding share option and related charges and adjusting items, which are significant, non-recurring items outside the scope of the Group's ordinary activities.

Summary:

The Group delivered continued growth in its core content licensing business, with licensing revenue increasing by 13% to £27.6m (2024: £24.5m). North America remained the Group's largest market, accounting for 63% of total content licensing revenue, supported by further expansion across regulated U.S. jurisdictions and launches with additional operators. The Company continues to be highly cash generative with a cash surplus of £9.5m from trading activities in the year, partially used for increased investment in product (additional £2.5m) and the share buyback programme (£2.8m).

Outlook:

Looking ahead, the Group expects to continue expanding across both new and existing regulated markets. The Company continues to invest in new proprietary content, platform development and its growing third-party distribution network. The Board therefore remains confident in the Group's strategy and its prospects for the current year.

Commenting on the Group's performance, Mark Segal, CEO, said:

"I am pleased to report another record year for Gaming Realms, with revenue increasing by 10% and Adjusted EBITDA growing by 15%, demonstrating ongoing operational leverage. This performance reflects the strength of our licensing-led strategy and the continued popularity of our Slingo portfolio across global iGaming markets.

"During 2025 we further expanded our international presence, launching in a number of new regulated markets and adding 40 new operator partners to our distribution network. We also continued to invest in our proprietary content pipeline and technology platform, including the establishment of Lucky Lunar Studio to broaden our game development capabilities.

"We have made a positive start to 2026 with further launches across new regulated markets including Peru, Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya. With a strong pipeline of new games, additional partner launches and further geographic expansion planned, we remain well positioned to deliver continued growth."

An analyst briefing will be held virtually at 10:00am today. To attend, please email: gamingrealms@yellowjerseypr.com .

Enquiries

Gaming Realms plc 0845 123 3773 Michael Buckley, Executive Chairman

Mark Segal, CEO

Geoff Green, CFO Peel Hunt LLP - NOMAD and joint broker 020 7418 8900 George Sellar

Andrew Clark Investec - Joint broker 020 7597 4000 James Hopton

Lydia Zychowska Yellow Jersey PR Charles Goodwin

Annabelle Wills 07747 788 221

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S., Canada and Malta. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. As the creator of a variety of Slingo TM , bingo, slots and other games, we use our proprietary data platform to build and engage global audiences. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

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SOURCE: Gaming Realms PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/gaming-realms-plc-announces-annual-results-2025-1152923