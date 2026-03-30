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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
30.03.26 | 08:17
7,200 Euro
-2,70 % -0,200
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,3507,95009:33
Dow Jones News
30.03.2026 08:33 Uhr
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Directorate Changes

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Directorate Changes 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Directorate Changes 
30-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
30 March 2026 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
 
Directorate Changes 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company"), the premium pubs and hotels business provides the 
following update on forthcoming directorate changes. 
 
As part of the Company's ongoing succession planning, Neil Smith, Finance Director and an Executive Director of the 
Company, indicated to the Board earlier this year that he was considering retiring from his executive role by the end 
of 2026.  The search for a successor was subsequently initiated. 
 
Following a comprehensive internal and external selection process, we are delighted to announce that Katie Horner, who 
is currently Fuller's Head of Finance, will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer Designate with effect from 1 
September 2026. Katie will succeed Neil as Chief Financial Officer upon his retirement on 30 November 2026. This 
appointment ensures a smooth and well-planned transition, with an appropriate handover period to support continuity and 
knowledge transfer. 
 
Katie brings extensive experience and proven leadership to the role. She joined Fuller's in 2018 as Group Financial 
Controller and was promoted to Head of Finance in April 2025. She has played an important role in some of Fuller's key 
transactions, including the disposal of the brewing division to Asahi in 2019, the acquisition of Lovely Pubs in 2024 
and the Company's bank refinancing most recently. She also previously served as the Company's Interim Finance Director 
during 2021. 
 
Katie said: "I am very excited to step into this role, and I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team 
to build on the Company's strong financial position and future success." 
 
Executive Chairman, Simon Emeny, said: "I am delighted that Katie has accepted our invitation to join the Board as the 
Chief Financial Officer. This appointment reflects our success in developing internal talent. Katie has a deep 
understanding of our culture and priorities, and I know she will provide excellent financial leadership.  
 
"At the same time, I would like to thank Neil for his excellent contribution and wise counsel during his tenure with 
Fuller's. He will leave the business in a strong financial position and I, together with the Board, wish him all the 
best for his retirement later this year." 
 
No other information is required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.8R in relation to Katie Horner's 
appointment to the Board. 

[End] 

For further information, please contact: 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. 
 
Simon Emeny, Executive Chairman   020 8996 2000 
 
Neil Smith, Finance Director    020 8996 2000 
 
Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager  020 8996 2198 / 07831 299801 

Team Lewis 
 
Justine Warren      020 7802 2617/ 07785 555692 

Notes to Editors: 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is a premium pubs and hotels business. With an outstanding estate of iconic pubs and hotels 
across the Southern half of England, our purpose is to create experiences that nourish the soul. At our heart is the 
warm and inviting welcome of a fantastic pub or hotel, delivered by an exceptional team of over 5,000 talented 
individuals. We have been delighting our customers - with delicious, fresh, seasonal food, an exciting drinks range, 
and wonderful bedrooms - for over 180 years. Fuller's has 184 Managed Pubs and Hotels, with 1,011 bedrooms and 153 
Tenanted Inns, all aiming to ensure that everyone leaves that little bit happier than they arrived.  

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 422438 
EQS News ID:  2299786 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2299786&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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