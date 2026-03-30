Researchers in Finland found that dishwashing liquid reduces solar module transmittance and performance, leaving residues even after rinsing. They recommend avoiding its use for cleaning solar panels.Researchers at the University of Turku in Finland have investigated whether household cleaning products can be used to clean solar panels, finding that most - including glass cleaner and isopropanol - are suitable and do not affect module glass light transmittance. Dishwashing liquid was the exception, as it was found to alter the optical properties of anti-reflective (AR)-coated solar panel glass. ...

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