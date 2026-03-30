Achieving a system cost of $0.65/W through the secondary market and do-it-yourself assembly demonstrates a viable pathway for US plug-in solar to provide immediate utility bill relief to renters and apartment dwellers. USA The sudden emergence of plug-in solar is timely, given the high concern about energy affordability. It offers renters and apartment dwellers - more than one-third of US households - a way to cut their utility bills with solar power, complementing rooftop and community solar. Given the buzz around it, I was asked by one of my clients, the Clean Energy States Alliance (CESA) to ...

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