Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc. (Odyssey Group) today announced a refreshed brand identity that aligns its Hudson and Newline brands with OdysseyRe and Odyssey Group. This visual evolution reflects the Company's collective strength while reinforcing the values that have guided its business for decades.

The Group's subsidiary brands of Hudson Insurance Group and Newline Group have adopted the iconic wave symbol which has been synonymous with the Odyssey brand since it was established in 1996. The logo embodies the enduring voyage the companies have navigated with their clients and business partners, charting new horizons and continuing their steadfast journey. While the group's appearance has changed, its dedicated commitment to clients, disciplined underwriting approach and financial stability remain stronger than ever.

Hudson, a well-known U.S. specialty insurer, operates in niche markets as a nimble, experienced participant devoted to underwriting complex risks. Its history, which dates back to 1918, is less known. "For years, Hudson held a quiet profile, and when it emerged in the early 2000s, the focus wasn't on our family ties," said Christopher Gallagher, Hudson's president and CEO. "Today, adopting our parent's symbol is paramount; it's a strong affirmation of Hudson's enduring financial strength and long-term stability, and that's the additional value we bring to our clients every day."

Robert Pollock, CEO of Newline, echoed the sentiment: "Our companies have never felt more aligned, and consolidating under a common symbol lends even further strength to Newline as we enter the next chapter as a premiere international insurance company. Choosing Newline, be it through Syndicate 1218 or our insurance company platforms, brings clients our specialized expertise and the additional confidence that comes from working with a trusted partner backed by an extraordinary global organization."

This announcement comes as Odyssey Group celebrates its 30th anniversary as a Fairfax company, marking three decades of strong underwriting, consistent service and valued relationships with its clients and business partners. "This milestone was an opportunity to reflect on our past and embrace the future. There was no better time for our subsidiaries to align with a common identity, making it clear to our stakeholders that we are one strong group," adds Odyssey Group CEO, Carl Overy.

Odyssey Group released the following video introducing its new brand identity https://odysseygroup.com/.

About Odyssey Group

Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as Odyssey Group, is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance and specialty insurance. Reinsurance is primarily underwritten through Odyssey Reinsurance Company and specialty insurance is underwritten through Hudson Insurance Company, Hudson Excess Insurance Company, Newline Insurance Company Limited, Newline Syndicate 1218 at Lloyd's and Newline Europe Versicherung AG. With a network of more than 35 offices in 13 countries, Odyssey Group is a global enterprise committed to providing local service. Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Additional information is available at www.odysseygroup.com.

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