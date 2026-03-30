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PR Newswire
30.03.2026 09:06 Uhr
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KFC turns its restaurant totems into giant kebabs to launch its new döner

The campaign, developed by PS21, transforms the brand's iconic asset into a rotisserie to announce the launch of its first fried chicken kebab menu.

The activation, running from March 24-30 at a selection of KFC restaurants in Spain, also includes an audiovisual piece produced by Oriental Films, with 20", 10", and 6" versions across TV, digital, cinema, and outdoor channels, supported by a media strategy developed by Arena Media.

MADRID, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KFC is entering the kebab category in Spain, using the classic fast-food restaurant signage as its main communication channel. The campaign, developed by PS21, transforms the brand's iconic totems into giant kebab rotisseries, playing on the visual similarity between the totem pole and a traditional meat skewer. The analogy connects two worlds that consumers don't usually associate, making it immediately clear that KFC now serves kebabs. This out-of-home (OOH) activation is the centerpiece of the launch strategy.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kfc-turns-its-restaurant-totems-into-giant-kebabs-to-launch-its-new-doner-302727500.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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