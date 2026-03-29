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WKN: A41YUR | ISIN: KYG063821329 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.03.26 | 17:17
2,240 US-Dollar
-4,27 % -0,100
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AUTOZI INTERNET TECHNOLOGY GLOBAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUTOZI INTERNET TECHNOLOGY GLOBAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.03.2026 16:06 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. Receives NASDAQ Notification Regarding Minimum Market Value of Listed Securities

BEIJING, March 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. ("Autozi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AZI), one of China's leading and fastest-growing lifecycle automotive service and supply-chain technology platforms, announced today that it has received a written notification (the "Notification Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated March 25, 2026 indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum Market Value of Listed Securities ("MVLS") of US$50,000,000 set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market, as its MVLS for the 30 consecutive business days from February 10, 2026 to March 24, 2026 has failed to meet the minimum requirement. Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C), the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until September 21, 2026, to regain compliance. If at any time during this compliance period the Company's MVLS closes at US$50,000,000 or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will notify the Company that it has achieved compliance with the MVLS requirement, and the MVLS matter will be closed. In the event the Company does not regain compliance with Rule 5450(b)(2)(A) prior to the expiration of the compliance period, it will receive written notification that its securities are subject to delisting. This notification does not impact the listing and trading of the Company's securities at this time.

About Autozi

Founded in 2010, Autozi is a fast-growing automotive service and technology platform in China. The company offers a broad portfolio of high-quality, cost-effective automotive products and services through online and offline channels nationwide. Using its advanced supply chain cloud platform and SaaS solutions, Autozi has built an integrated ecosystem that connects key stakeholders across the automotive industry, enhancing collaboration and efficiency throughout the supply chain.

Contact Information
Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.
Mr. Hui Zhang
Email: boardoffice@autozi.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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