YIT Corporation Investor News March 30, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

YIT's Residential CEE segment started several residential construction projects in January-March 2026

YIT started several self-developed residential apartment building projects in the Central Eastern European countries during the first quarter of 2026. In the strategy period 2025-2029, the Residential CEE segment aims to achieve an annual growth rate of at least 15 %, an adjusted operating profit rate of at least 15 % and a return on capital employed of at least 25 %.

"Our strategic decision to strengthen and further expand our housing business in the Baltic and Central Eastern European markets has proven to be a significant driver of our growth. This region now represents the primary market for our company's housing development and construction operations. As we continue to execute our strategy, we expect its role in our overall business to grow even further," says Justyna Filipczak, EVP, Residential CEE, and member of YIT's Leadership Team.

In Q1 2026, YIT launched the following self-developed projects with a total value of over EUR 61 million:

Kattila Kamyk, Prague, Czechia: A stand-alone project with 73 apartments in peaceful district of Prague 12 offering a wide variety of smaller and bigger apartments. Terraces on higher floors as well as roof-top garden elevate everyday life in the house.

Smilgas 1, Riga, Latvia: The first house, with 57 apartments, of a four-house area project in green Plavnieki district. An A energy class building that includes sustainable solutions and enables lower living costs.

Marpagalmi 5, Riga, Latvia: Fourth house in the Marpagalmi area project with 34 apartments. The residential block blends Agenskalns' urban character with a small town feel. Green courtyards shape the design, creating a child friendly environment close to nature.

Piliamiestis Nemunelis, Kaunas, Lithuania: The house with 33 apartments will complete the Eastern section of the beautiful and popular Piliamiestis area project located on the bank of river Neris.

Naujasis Skansenas VI Stage II, Vilnius, Lithuania: This stage of the Naujasis Skansenas area project consists of three buildings with 107 apartments in total. It is the second half of the latest stage of the stylish area project, located conveniently in the proximity of Vilnius city center.

Further information:

YIT Group Communications, tel. +358 44 743 7536, press@yit.fi

Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com/en

YIT builds thriving living environments in Europe. For more than 110 years, we have made everyday life smoother by building homes for a good life, spaces where people and businesses can thrive, and infrastructure that supports the essential functions of society. We operate in seven countries and employ approximately 4,100 professionals. In 2025, our revenue was EUR 1.8 billion. YIT Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

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