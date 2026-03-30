YIT Oyj: YIT holds top spot in customer satisfaction in new residential construction

YIT Corporation Press Release March 30, 2026, at 6:00 a.m.

Customer satisfaction among YIT Homes buyers has returned to the top spot for new home builders. Customer satisfaction rose to 79.9 points, which is the highest in the construction sector and more than three points higher than YIT's result last year. The figures are from EPSI Rating's Uudisasuntorakentaminen 2026 (Construction of new residential units) survey*, which the Confederation of Finnish Construction Industries RT and its largest members carry out annually. The survey measures how satisfied home buyers are with construction companies.

Customer feedback guides the continuous development of YIT's residential construction, design, floor plans, as well as customer service and experience. Customers are also satisfied with the quality of service, which was a strong stand-out factor among home buyers for YIT with 86 points, while the industry average is 85 points.

"It is a joy to see YIT return to the top spot in customer satisfaction for new residential construction. We have worked hard to deepen our understanding of our customers and improve the customer experience. We want to further our understanding and sharpen the point on what home buyers really need and want, so that YIT Homes can better respond to the needs of home buyers," says Pekka Helin, Director of Customer Relationships and Living Services at YIT.

In the EPSI Rating survey, YIT scored very high ratings from its customers evenly spread across different areas. The largest increases in customer satisfaction among YIT Homes customers compared to the previous year are as follows: +6.0 points in flawlessness of the apartment, +4.1 points in proactiveness of the service, and +3.8 points in the quality of surface materials included in the apartment price.

"This is a historic moment for the construction sector. The ratings received by new home builders rose to its highest-ever level at 78.8 points. This is more than a figure - it demonstrates the ability of Finnish new residential construction to meet and even exceed the expectations of its customers," says Heidi Laitinen, Country Manager at EPSI Rating Finland.

There was a sharp rise in the importance of product quality in overall satisfaction. Today's buyers are more sensitive to things like functional floor plans and the flawlessness of the whole apartment. Underlying these are construction methods that reduce errors and standardize quality.

"The 2025 results suggest that despite the quiet market, customers are receiving an unprecedented level of service and high-quality construction from the sector. Quality of service has even risen above the pre-pandemic peaks. Construction companies focus on communication, clear process management and quick after-sales services. Customers feel they get better value for their money," adds Laitinen.

*EPSI Rating is an independent, non-profit academic organization whose analysis model is based on more than three decades of research. *EPSI Rating's annual business segment survey for new residential construction examines customer satisfaction and loyalty, as well as the impact of various issues on the customer experience in the construction industry. The results that are published now reflect customers who received a new apartment in 2025. The results are based on interviews with consumers who bought an apartment. The index is produced on a scale of 0-100, where 0-60 is dissatisfied, 60-75 is satisfied and more than 75 is very satisfied.

Learn more:

YIT Homes | YIT.fi

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Further information:

YIT Group Communications, tel. +358 44 743 7536, press@yit.fi

YIT creates attractive living environments in Europe. For more than 110 years, we have made everyday life easier by building homes for a good life, spaces where people and businesses can thrive, and infrastructure that ensures society works. We operate in seven countries and employ around 4,100 professionals. In 2025, our turnover was EUR 1.8 billion. YIT Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

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