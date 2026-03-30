A study from the Institute for Essential Services Reform and Indonesia's Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs explores how Indonesia can turn its target of deploying 100 GW of solar from mandate to mobilization.Research from Indonesia has proposed a 180-day action plan to operationalize the country's 100 GW solar initiative. The Solar Archipelago: Indonesia's 100 GW Leap to Energy Sovereignty report, by thinktank Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR) in collaboration with Indonesia's Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, serves as an implementation framework to realize ...

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