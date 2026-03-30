DJ Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc (DEFE LN) Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-March-2026 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 5.5752 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 76926104 CODE: DEFE LN ISIN: LU3038520774 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3038520774 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DEFE LN LEI Code: 213800XM93P4CMDEM472 Sequence No.: 422504 EQS News ID: 2299990 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2026 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)