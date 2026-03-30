DJ Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc (ESGL LN) Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-March-2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 36.1915 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26785604 CODE: ESGL LN ISIN: LU1940199711 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1940199711 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESGL LN LEI Code: 5493003TSM6WSACG3290 Sequence No.: 422528 EQS News ID: 2300040 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2026 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)