DJ Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y Highest Rated ESG UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y Highest Rated ESG UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (GCBH LN) Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y Highest Rated ESG UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-March-2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y Highest Rated ESG UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 20.3173 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 46501 CODE: GCBH LN ISIN: LU2780871237 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2780871237 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GCBH LN LEI Code: 213800N2FV95PC2WZF51 Sequence No.: 422537 EQS News ID: 2300058 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2026 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)