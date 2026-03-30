TurboPass Corp: TurboPass Announces Major Platform Upgrade Introducing Instant Income, Benefits Verification, Insurance Monitoring, and Self-Invite QR code Technology

HELOTES, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / TurboPass today announced a comprehensive upgrade to its product suite, effective March 30, 2026. The platform upgrade introduces new verification tools designed to give dealerships deeper customer insight, greater flexibility at the point of sale, and continued protection against fraud. This release reflects TurboPass' continued investment in delivering direct-from-source data solutions that align dealerships with the same verification standards lenders use every day.

Beginning March 30, 2026, TurboPass users will have the ability to print a unique Self-Invite QR code for printed use inside their workplace. When scanned, the QR code directs the consumer to a secure TurboPass form requesting their name and phone number. Once completed, the customer automatically receives a TurboPass invitation link via SMS to begin their verification process. This new workflow creates a streamlined in-store experience while preserving the secure TurboPass process that users rely on.

TurboPass is also expanding access to Equifax employment data through its new prescreening solution, TurboPass Instant Income, powered by The Work Number. For decades, lenders have relied on The Work Number as a centralized source for employment and income data when determining loan approvals and terms. TurboPass Instant Income brings the same level of lender-grade data directly into the dealership environment. Instant Income allows credentialed users to access verified employer and income data sourced through Equifax's database, helping structure stronger deals upfront and reduce surprises during underwriting. This product marks a continued shift toward proactive dealership intelligence rather than reactive stip chasing.

TurboPass is introducing the TurboPass Government Benefits Report, a solution built for dealerships serving subprime and government-assisted income customers. Using the familiar TurboPass credential-based process, consumers securely log in to portals to connect to Social Security income sources and Veterans Benefits. TurboPass then generates an authentic benefits award letter directly from the source system.

The company is also launching TurboPass Insurance Monitoring. Through the same secure login process, customers connect directly to their insurance provider. Once connected, the TurboPass subscriber receives real-time email notifications if the policy lapses, is canceled, or undergoes material changes.

This feature provides dealerships and finance partners with ongoing visibility into policy status, reducing risk and protecting funded contracts.

"All of these new products work together to simplify and speed up the verification process for our users," said Mike Jarman, Co-Founder and CEO of TurboPass. "The QR code removes friction at the start by letting consumers initiate the process instantly, while solutions like Instant Income and Insurance Monitoring give dealers direct access to verified data without delays. Instead of collecting and reviewing documents, our customers can log into the dashboard and work from complete, source-connected reports. It creates a faster, more consistent experience across the entire deal."

TurboPass users are already seeing measurable improvements from TurboPass' new products and features across both front- and back-end operations. "The QR code has become a valuable tool for our team. We used to rely on TurboPass mainly for out-of-state customers or when there were red flags on an application, and we still do, but now we're using it much more broadly across our process," said Christie Rogers, General Manager at EchoPark Automotive Dallas (Grand Prairie). "Customers can scan the code anywhere in the store and send their information instantly, which has made verification much faster for us. It's streamlined how both our managers and sales staff handle verifications and given us more confidence in the deals we're putting together."

With over 12,000 subscribed businesses and over a million verification reports processed, TurboPass is evolving beyond income validation into a comprehensive verification ecosystem. The TurboPass platform has been proven to reduce lender fraud losses and dealer buybacks while accelerating funding, helping dealers sell more vehicles, increase profitability, and significantly improve the car-buying experience.

TurboPass Corporation, headquartered in Helotes, Texas, is a financial technology software company that provides automation, SaaS, and cloud-based solutions for automotive dealerships, banks, public housing authorities, property managers, and finance companies across the United States. For more information, please visit https://www.turbopassusa.com/ .

CONTACT:

Patrick Jarman

VP of Marketing

Email: Patrick@TurboPassUsa.com

Phone: 512-387-7771

SOURCE: TurboPass Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/turbopass-announces-major-platform-upgrade-introducing-instant-income-benefits-verificat-1152456