Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval under the Ontario Junior Exploration Program ("OJEP") for funding of up to C$200,000, to be applied toward eligible 2025 exploration expenditures at it's 100% wholly-owned Apatite-hosted Rare Earth and Niobium project located 15 kilometers from the Otter Rapids 180MW hydroelectric power generation facility.

The OJEP grant, covering up to 50% of eligible mineral exploration expenditures (to a maximum of C$400,000) incurred in Ontario during the 2025 field season, has enabled Neotech to expand its exploration footprint to more distal targets on the property while meaningfully de-risking capital deployment. This has enabled us to drill broad step-outs within the 9+ kilometer geophysical anomaly representing the H/K Carbonatite and Syenite complexes.

Reagan Glazier, CEO said in quote, "We sincerely appreciate the support of the Government of Ontario through the Ontario Junior Exploration Program. This funding not only helps offset exploration risk, but also reinforces the Province's commitment to fostering responsible discovery and development of strategic rare earth assets that are critical to future economic growth and supply-chain security."

"Ontario is leading the charge to secure the minerals that will power our economy and strengthen our sovereignty," said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines. "Through OJEP, we're backing companies like Neotech Metals Corp. to advance promising projects here at home-unlocking resources, creating jobs, and building a more self-reliant and secure Canadian economy."

2025 Hecla-Kilmer Drill Campaign Update

Neotech Metals completed approximately 8,000 meters of drilling in 2025 at H/K, as well as re-logging and re-assaying approximately 1,900 meters of core drilled by the previous owner, VR Resources Ltd., between 2020-2023 for the full rare earth suite and is to be included in the Maiden Resource Estimate ("MRE"), expected to come in 2026.

Assays are currently pending on all samples and will be released upon completion.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neotech Metals Corp.

About the Neotech Metals

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources within promising jurisdictions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The company has a diversified portfolio of Rare-Earth Element and Rare Metals projects, including the Hecla-Kilmer, located 20 km from the Otter Rapids 180MW hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northway railway, along with its TREO and Foothills projects located in British Columbia. All three projects are 100% wholly-owned.

Qualified Person

Technical Information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Jared Galenzoski VP Exploration, P.Geo., and Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved all of the data and statements made for this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290178

Source: Neotech Metals Corp.