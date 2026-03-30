Unified data and conversational engagement help fintechs cut through ISA season noise, build trust and secure deposits

The final weeks leading up to the 5th April tax year deadline marks an important period for financial institutions, fintechs and neobanks competing for ISA subscriptions. UK savers paid £57 billion into Cash ISAs alone in 2025, making it clear there's a large available market1. However, in a competitive landscape, communication is key. Engagement needs to come at the right time, on the right channels, and with the right message to secure deposits.

Based on its work with fintechs, AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip sees that leveraging the channels savers use with their families and friends, alongside intelligent automation, supports engagement.

While fintechs are rich in customer data, this information often lives in separate systems, preventing hyper-personalisation and seamless digital experiences. By adopting Agentic AI systems, such as Infobip's AgentOS, businesses are unifying customer data and reaping the benefits of approaching communication holistically engaging on preferred channels, like WhatsApp, with personalised messages, delivered at the right time.

Unlike legacy automation, Agentic AI is personal and proactive. Guiding savers through eligibility checks, funding decisions and onboarding steps in real time, reducing friction at the ISA season crunch point.

Danira Senjak, Fintech Specialist at Infobip, said: During ISA season, savers face many offers, making generic messaging easy to ignore. The financial services firms embracing autonomous agents to unify customer data and handle complete workflows on a personalised level can capitalise on delivering the right message at the right time, transforming a competitive struggle into an opportunity to gain trust and loyalty."

Infobip clients in regulated industries have reported retention increases of more than 7% with omnichannel communication strategies.2 In addition, unified data enables consistent, context-aware engagement across all channels, including savings nudges on payday and sentiment-aware customer service, which escalates to a human if required.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey.

1 https://www.ajbell.co.uk/group/news/cash-isas-see-record-ps57-billion-inflows-2025-savers-rush-cut#:~:text=Share:,them%20than%20paid%20into%20them

2 https://www.infobip.com/blog/multichannel-communication

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260330554208/en/

Contacts:

Highbury Communications

Sarah Penney

spenney@highburycomms.com

Infobip

Wendy Schellens

Wendy.SchellensEXT@infobip.com