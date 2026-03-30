Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.03.2026 10:06 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WEJOY PTE. LTD.: Connecting User Kindness: WePlay Partners with Resala Association to Launch Ramadan Charity Initiative

Through collective participation across the platform, users contributed "charity points" to advance the overall donation progress. By transforming in-app interaction into tangible support, WePlay ensured that acts of goodwill extended beyond digital expression and reached those truly in need.

During the"Family Charity Month" campaign on WePlay's Arabic server, users across the platform were encouraged to contribute collectively, helping to complete the charity progress bar. As the campaign progressed, strong user engagement ultimately enabled WePlay to complete the donation of 1,666 aid packages during Ramadan.

These supplies were distributed with the support of Resala Association, ensuring that assistance was efficiently delivered to underprivileged families in Egypt.

About WePlay

WePlay is a new-generation global social entertainment platform under WEJOY PTE. LTD., headquartered in Singapore. The platform integrates games, voice interaction, and party entertainment features, with a mission to "Bring people together through games, lead the trend of global online social entertainment." With its innovative gameplay, immersive social experiences, and warm community culture, WePlay has become a preferred social entertainment app among young users worldwide.

WePlay continues to uphold its product philosophy of"quality first, innovation-driven, and culturally enriched," collaborating with globally recognized IPs to create interactive experiences that deliver both entertainment and cultural value.

Platform Achievements:

  • Over 800 million global downloads, with millions of monthly active users
  • Multiple top rankings on App Store and Google Play charts
  • Collaborations with well-known global IPs (e.g., Care Bears, The Little Prince, Chibi Maruko-chan)
  • Integrating social impact into entertainment, promoting "meaningful play" experiences

Key Features:

  • Innovative combination of voice-based social interaction and gamified experiences
  • Hit games including "Who's the Spy", "Guess My Drawing", "Mic Grab", and more

Media Contact
Company: WEJOY PTE. LTD.
Contact: Bryant
Email: bryant@wejoysg.com
Website: https://weplayapp.com/
WeJoy Website: https://wejoyhub.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2943252/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/connecting-user-kindness-weplay-partners-with-resala-association-to-launch-ramadan-charity-initiative-302727066.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.