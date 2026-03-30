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PR Newswire
30.03.2026 10:06 Uhr
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China's first overseas full-tab production line: Highstar's Malaysia Tabless base officially starts production

Emphasizing a "long-termism" strategy, Highstar Chairman Mr. Zhou Wen stated: "Choosing Kulim reflects our strategic response to global green energy trends and its premium business environment. This facility is a collaborative platform for global clients and a long-term commitment to Malaysia's industry. We will uphold localized operations and world-class standards to provide highly competitive power solutions."

Launch of 21700-50PS: Breaking Industry Ceilings
The highlight was the debut of the INR21700-50PS, a 5.0Ah all-around tabless cell, successfully pushing tabless technology from the lab into intelligent mass production. Achieving 3 technological breakthroughs, 4 core highlights, and serving 5 major applications, it features bottom-layer innovations: a co-developed Ni90+ high-energy cathode, a next-generation Silicon-Carbon (SiC) fast-charge anode, and a revolutionary "point-line-face" 3D conductive network.

Four Core Advantages:

  • Extreme Power & Low Resistance: Internal resistance drops to =3mO (over 70% reduction), supporting 250A (50C) instantaneous pulse discharge for extreme power demands.
  • Wide Temperature Range: Stable discharge from -40°C to 80°C, breaking operational boundaries in freezing and scorching environments.
  • Efficient Fast Charging: Supports 3C fast charging (15 minutes to 80% SOC), eliminating range anxiety and boosting outdoor efficiency.
  • Ultra-Long Cycle Life: Achieves 1,000 cycles at 30A high-rate discharge (doubling the lifespan of multi-tab cells) and supports 50A/70A cycling.

Empowering All Scenarios
The guests toured the world's leading Tabless battery production line and highly praised Highstar's rigorous quality control. Powered by these robust metrics, the 21700-50PS will cover five core sectors: premium power tools, garden tools, industrial robots/AGVs, AIDC, and eVTOLs.

"Production is a starting point, not an end point."Utilizing the Malaysia base as a new engine, Highstar will continue deepening its focus on small power batteries, innovating high-performance products, and collaborating with global partners to map a green energy future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2943886/222.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinas-first-overseas-full-tab-production-line-highstars-malaysia-tabless-base-officially-starts-production-302727202.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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