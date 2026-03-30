3F's Holding S.A.: 3F's Holding S.A. reports Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2024/2025 Financial Year

LUXEMBOURG, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3F's Holding S.A. has approved its Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2024/2025 financial year, ended on August 31, 2025. 3F's Holding S.A. (3F's Group) became the ultimate parent company of Ferrero Group and CTH Invest Group on February 24, 2025, bringing both businesses under a single structure fully owned by Mr. Giovanni Ferrero.

Financial performance for the 2024/2025 financial year

3F's Group delivered a strong performance, closing the year with consolidated revenues of EUR22.3 billion, representing an increase of 5.3% compared with the prior year. EBITDA was EUR3.2 billion, up 11.2% from the previous year. As of August 31, 2025, 3F's Group employed 62,797 people globally and managed a total consolidated asset of EUR27.4 billion, including 64 manufacturing plants worldwide. During the financial year, consolidated revenues reflected the strength of a balanced and diversified sweet-packaged food portfolio, spanning beyond chocolate confectionery, to include biscuits and bakery, sugar confectionery, ice creams and snacks.

"We are encouraged by the strong momentum across the businesses. Our growth reflects strong organic performance at both Ferrero Group and CTH Invest Group, driven by continued innovation across our iconic brands and complemented by targeted strategic acquisitions," said Mr. Giovanni Ferrero, President of 3F's Holding S.A.

Innovation drives growth across markets and categories

Mr. Lapo Civiletti, Chief Executive Officer at Ferrero Group, said: "We continue to bring joy to generations around the world through our iconic brands, and this year, as we mark 80 years of our heritage, that commitment remains as strong as ever. Our growth strategy continues to deliver. This progress reflects our confidence in the future and our ability to invest with a long-term perspective to support sustainable growth."

Ferrero Group accelerated growth by innovating its iconic products while entering new categories:

Expanded Nutella into frozen bakery with products such as Nutella Crêpe and Nutella Donut, alongside continued innovation including Nutella Plant-Based during the financial year and Nutella Peanut more recently.

Met evolving consumer preferences with the launch of Tic Tac Two, a new sugar-free, dual-flavor range.

Through Wells Enterprises, part of Ferrero Group, extended three North American favorite confectionery brands-Butterfinger, BabyRuth and 100 Grand-into ice cream bars, offering consumers new formats and experiences.

Mr. Guido Giannotta, Director at CTH Invest Group, said: "Our strong performance reflects the strength of a diversified portfolio and our ability to grow across categories and geographies. We reinforced our leadership in sugar confectionery and premium biscuits, broadened our offerings, and strengthened our presence in key markets, while continuing to support ongoing investment, demonstrating CTH Group's resilience and competitiveness."

CTH Invest Group puts innovation at the center of growth:

Ferrara strengthened its innovation pipeline with new NERDS Gummy Clusters formats, freeze-dried assortments from SweeTARTS, Lemonhead and Spree.

Fox's Burton's Company expanded its offer with the launch of Maryland S'wich, the UK's only chocolate-chip sandwich cookie, alongside the introduction of Rocky Stack'd, the brand's first-ever sandwich bar.

Fine Biscuits Company's Délichoc marked a key milestone in its brand restage, focusing its innovation pipeline on reinforcing brand impact particularly among younger consumers.

Strategic acquisitions enhancing a portfolio of iconic brands

During the 2024/2025 financial year, Ferrero Group completed the acquisition of Power Crunch in the U.S. on January 31, 2025, while CTH Invest Group closed the acquisition of Nonni's Bakery in the U.S. on October 1, 2024.

Following the close of the financial year, Ferrero Group completed the acquisition of WK Kellogg Co. on September 26, 2025, and signed an agreement to acquire Bold Snacks, a leading Brazilian premium protein snack company, on March 17, 2026, while CTH Invest Group closed the acquisition of CPK Group in France on October 31, 2025.

About 3F's Holding S.A.

3F's Holding S.A. (3F's Group) is the ultimate parent company of Ferrero Group and CTH Invest Group. Through these operating groups, Ferrero Group and the affiliated companies owned by CTH Invest Group including Ferrara, Nonni's Bakery, Fox's Burton's Company, Fine Biscuits Company offer a diversified portfolio spanning chocolate and sugar confectionery, biscuits and bakery, ice cream, cereals, and snacks.

The portfolio includes iconic brands like Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac, Ferrero Rocher as well as Butterfinger, Power Crunch, Halo Top, Blue Bunny, Kellogg's Froot Loops, Kellogg's Special K, Kellogg's Raisin Bran, NERDS, Jelly Belly, Maryland, Jammie Dodgers, Delacre, Kjeldsens, Michel et Augustin, Nonni's Bakery and Carambar, among others.

With presence in more than 170 countries, Ferrero Group and CTH Invest Group together employ over 65,000 people worldwide.

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