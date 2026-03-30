CapitolAI: Capitol AI ramps up UK and EU expansion with regional leadership and new advisory board

London, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mike Nayler joins as Vice President of GTM, UK and Europe to run new UK office

Capitol AI reports 4X ARR growth between '25-'26

Lionel Barber and Lord Vaizey of Didcot join new advisory board

30th March, London - Capitol AI has announced Mike Nayler as its new Vice President of GTM for UK and Europe. Nayler will lead Capitol AI's further expansion into the UK and Europe.

Former Financial Times Editor Lionel Barber and Lord Vaizey of Didcot, member of the House of Lords and former British Minister for Culture, Communications, and Creative Industries, have both joined Capitol's new advisory board to provide specialist counsel.

The company, founded in Washington DC in 2021, helps organisations make sense of their own data using simple software to produce well-crafted documents, reports, summaries and other products. Through its decision-quality intelligence platform, Capitol AI services regulated, high-stakes organisations across consultancy, media, defence, healthcare, policy, and finance.

After serving in a number of UK Government agencies, Nayler took senior development and defence roles at Lockheed Martin, Dell, and AWS. At Capitol AI, he will be responsible for managing the UK-based team, bringing the company's model-agnostic, agentic AI platform to new customers and regions. Nayler will also lead engagement with EU-based organisations seeking highly secure AI solutions.

Nayler's appointment builds on the company's impressive momentum throughout 2025, and early successes in 2026. Capitol AI reported 4X Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth last year, achieving a further 114% quarterly surge from Q3 to Q4 2025.

In the same quarter, Capitol AI announced a top-four consultancy had joined the client roster, which also includes the likes of POLITICO Pro and other UK & US organisations across finance, security, and government.

In Q1 2026, Capitol AI expanded operations by announcing a UK office in London, mobilising a boots-on-the-ground team to service existing UK customers and aid rollout to EU hubs of existing customers following successful US implementation.

Shaun Modi, CEO & Co-Founder of Capitol AI, said: "Mike understands the critical juncture businesses have arrived at. With Mike at the helm of UK and Europe GTM, we can provide our decision-quality intelligence capabilities to regions requiring an AI solution that provides immediate and significant value. We're very pleased to have him on board".

Mike Nayler said: "In the race to adopt transformational AI infrastructure, the UK and Europe require value-driven solutions. When the stakes are high, the correct decision becomes non-negotiable. I'm thrilled to join Capitol AI because we are uniquely positioned to meet that need. I'm excited to work with existing and future customers looking to turn data into intelligence. Our platform brings them that combination of governance and power".

Capitol AI has also formed a specialist advisory board, designed to unite experts across its target industries to advise on client priorities and tailor solutions accordingly. Lionel Barber and Lord Vaizey of Didcot will be joined by other specialists throughout 2026.

Lionel Barber commented: "I am delighted to be part of this exciting new venture at the forefront of the AI revolution. Shaun, Tom, and Capitol AI have already established an impressive track record. I look forward to helping the team move to the next level".

Lord Vaizey of Didcot said: "It is fantastic to see a US company recognising the strength of the UK's AI and tech landscape, and the opportunities it offers. Capitol helps high-stakes sectors move away from reliance on singular models, optimising performance and cost-efficiency. I am excited to be involved in their journey, and look forward to supporting them as they continue to expand into the UK and European market".

Nayler's arrival is the latest in a series of senior appointments this year. Q1 2026 announced Gabe Martin, former JPMorgan and Coursera, as VP of Partnerships. Rama Veeraragoo, former Credit Suisse and Stripe, joined as Principle Product Manager, and Chester Leung, former Facebook, joined as VP of Engineering.

-ENDS-

About Capitol AI

Capitol AI is building a sovereign operating system for intelligence, designed for regulated, high-stakes institutions such as professional services firms, financial services, and government agencies. Founded in 2021 by Shaun Modi and Tom Hallaran and headquartered in Washington D.C, Capitol AI operates across the US, UK, and Europe providing decision-quality intelligence to global organisations.

For media enquiries, contact CapitolAI@pagefield.co.uk

Jack Ramage CapitolAI CapitolAI@pagefield.co.uk