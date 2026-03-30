DJ Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAN LN) Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-March-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 27-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.1741 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14200901 CODE: PRAN LN ISIN: LU2300295123 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2300295123 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAN LN LEI Code: 2138005KKORCMQ4OGM59 Sequence No.: 422553 EQS News ID: 2300114 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2026 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)