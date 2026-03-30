Australian startup WinDC has partnered with US-based Armada to deploy modular data centers at renewable energy sites, aiming to reduce curtailment and meet rising demand for energy-intensive computing infrastructure. Australia WinDC Chief Executive Officer Andrew Sjoquist said Australia has the potential to be a destination for global technology investment. "Australia has the wind, the sun, and the land to be a genuine force in global AI infrastructure," he said. "What has been holding us back is the grid. We identified that problem 10 years ago working alongside renewable energy providers on ...

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