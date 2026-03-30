Researchers in Singapore have developed fully vacuum-processed ultrathin perovskite solar cells with absorber layers as thin as 10 nm, achieving high transparency and stable efficiencies up to 12%. These cells balance optical transparency and electrical performance, offering scalable, design-flexible photovoltaics suitable for seamless integration into buildings.Researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore have developed ultrathin perovskite solar cells with absorber layers as thin as just tens of nanometers. The research work tackles a key challenge in the development ...

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