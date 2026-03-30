DJ Amundi MSCI Millennials UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Millennials UCITS ETF Acc (MILL LN) Amundi MSCI Millennials UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-March-2026 / 10:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Millennials UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.1997 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1428619 CODE: MILL LN ISIN: LU2023678449 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678449 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MILL LN LEI Code: 213800YM4X4Y6L955761 Sequence No.: 422556 EQS News ID: 2300150 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2026 04:10 ET (08:10 GMT)