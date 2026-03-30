Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Lithosphere has introduced MultX and the LEP100 standards framework, establishing a new architectural approach for blockchain evolution centered on interoperability, governance, and intelligent execution. The combined release defines a protocol-level system designed to support scalable decentralized applications operating across multiple blockchain networks while reducing fragmentation within the ecosystem.

Cross-chain interoperability and governance standards enabling scalable intelligent decentralized applications

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At the core of this advancement is MultX, a multi-chain interoperability engine that enables atomic interactions across different blockchain environments. Unlike traditional bridging mechanisms that rely on fragmented pathways, MultX allows decentralized applications to coordinate execution and state across chains within a unified framework. This capability enables more efficient transaction flows, improved composability, and seamless cross-network coordination for complex applications.

Complementing this is the LEP100 framework, which formalizes how upgrades, governance proposals, and protocol-level changes are structured within the Lithosphere ecosystem. LEP100 introduces standardized models for defining execution rules, cost governance, AI interaction, and cryptographic verification, ensuring that system evolution remains consistent and interoperable across all components. This structured approach reduces uncertainty in development and enables scalable coordination across decentralized environments.

Together, MultX and LEP100 address one of the most significant challenges in blockchain infrastructure: ecosystem fragmentation. By enabling unified interaction across chains and introducing standardized governance models, Lithosphere creates a cohesive environment where decentralized applications can operate without relying on disconnected systems. This architecture is specifically designed to support high-throughput intelligent decentralized applications, where execution, coordination, and decision-making occur across multiple networks simultaneously.

"Blockchain infrastructure must evolve beyond isolated systems to support coordinated intelligence at scale," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "MultX and LEP100 introduce the structural foundation required for decentralized systems to operate across networks with consistency, scalability, and verifiable execution."

The architecture reflects a broader progression in blockchain technology. Ethereum enabled programmable smart contracts. Lithosphere extends this paradigm by enabling intelligent contracts, where AI-driven computation operates within structured and interoperable environments. This shift supports the development of decentralized systems capable of coordinating intelligent processes across networks while maintaining transparency and governance.

Lithosphere's long-term vision includes infrastructure capable of supporting high-throughput environments at scale, aligning with emerging Web4 systems where intelligent decentralized applications operate across interconnected ecosystems. By combining interoperability with standardized governance, MultX and LEP100 position Lithosphere as a foundational layer for the next phase of blockchain evolution.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments. The platform focuses on enabling intelligent systems to operate within verifiable, decentralized networks through structured execution models and interoperable protocols.

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Source: Kaj Labs