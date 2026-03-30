Tenchijin Inc., a Japanese space-tech innovator transforming sustainable water infrastructure management, today announced that it will participate in "DISTRICT," an aerospace innovation accelerator organized by Aerospace Valley, one of Europe's leading aerospace clusters based in Toulouse.

Tenchijin has identified France as a key region for its European expansion and has actively engaged in exhibitions and industry events to strengthen its presence and partnerships in the country. Participation in the DISTRICT accelerator represents an important step in deepening the company's engagement with the French and European aerospace ecosystem.

Based in Toulouse, Aerospace Valley is one of Europe's largest aerospace clusters. Its mission is to foster a dynamic, internationally renowned network of over 835 members (companies, research laboratories, training institutions, universities and engineering schools, local authorities, and economic development organizations), including 580 SMEs and major organizations such as Airbus and the French space agency CNES. DISTRICT is a startup support initiative designed to foster the growth of innovative companies in the aerospace and space sectors by connecting them with industry experts, partners, and investors.

The program will run for approximately six months, from April to October 2026. During this period, Tenchijin will participate in a variety of activities, including workshops, pitch events, and networking opportunities, engaging with companies, research institutions, and other organizations across the European aerospace ecosystem.

Tenchijin aims to connect with its future partners through the program. As ESA and JAXA are strengthening their strategic partnership, Tenchijin intends to collaborate with partners with whom they can work together towards mutual benefit, whether it is to co-research and co-develop new products and services, or co-deliver them in the Asian and European markets.

About Tenchijin Inc.

Tenchijin Inc. is a space-tech innovator leveraging satellite data and AI. One of its flagship products is KnoWaterleak. It detects hidden water infrastructure risks, predicts potential leaks, and drives more sustainable, efficient water management through space-derived insights. It combines satellite technology with advanced AI algorithms to proactively identify and prevent costly infrastructure failures, enabling organizations to manage their water systems more sustainably.

Website: https://tenchijin.co.jp/?hl=en

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Contacts:

For inquiries: Europe Business Development Representative: europe-t@tenchijin.co.jp

For media inquiries: pr@tenchijin.co.jp