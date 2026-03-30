Every year, around 1,000 German women undergo assisted reproduction treatments in Spain, drawn by options unavailable in Germany.

Germany, like many other European countries, has witnessed a significant shift in reproductive patterns in recent years. The delay in motherhood is largely driven by social factors, such as the pursuit of education, professional development, and the absence of a stable partner. As women reach the age of 35, ovarian reserve and egg quality begin to decline, reducing the chances of natural pregnancy and increasing the risk of chromosomal abnormalities. This has led to a growing need for assisted reproduction treatments.

In Germany, women aged 35 to 44 now represent the largest group seeking these treatments, a trend that is growing, particularly among women aged 40 to 44. This group is actively seeking solutions tailored to their reproductive needs, including egg donation, egg vitrification, and advanced technologies like preimplantation genetic testing (PGT-A) to detect aneuploidies, ensuring higher pregnancy success rates.

Dr. Nina Wegmann, a gynaecologist at IVI Madrid, explains, "Social changes in family planning are being supported by increasingly advanced and safe reproductive medicine treatments, which allow fertility preservation with greater effectiveness."

However, strict legal regulations in Germany regarding access to these treatments have driven many women to seek options abroad. Spain, with its more flexible laws, has become the preferred destination for German women, as it allows anonymous egg donation and the implementation of PGT-A.

More than 19,000 German patients travel abroad for fertility treatments each year, with around 5,500 opting for Spain. IVI Spain clinics alone see around 1,000 treatments annually from German women.

Over the past five years, these trends have been reflected in increasing demand for assisted reproduction treatments. IVF procedures have risen by 147%, egg vitrification by 130%, and egg donation-especially popular among German patients-by over 20%. The average age of German women seeking treatments at IVI Spain is 36, nearly two years younger than a decade ago. The largest group among those travelling to Spain for treatment is women aged 40 to 44, who now represent 60% of all German patients at IVI Spain.

New family models are also shaping the profile of those turning to assisted reproduction. While heterosexual couples still make up the majority (with a 50% increase in the past five years), there has been a rise in single women (up 41.6%) and female couples (up 27%).

This evolving demographic underscores the growing role of assisted reproduction as a solution for many German women who have delayed motherhood. In the face of legal restrictions at home, Spain is emerging as a preferred alternative, offering greater opportunities for fertility treatments and allowing women to make decisions based on their personal circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260330107936/en/

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