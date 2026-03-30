HONG KONG, Mar 30, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Asiaray Media Group Limited ('Asiaray' or the 'Group' stock code: 1993.HK), an established out-of-home ('OOH') media company with a strategic focus on advertising media management at mass transportation hubs, has announced its annual results for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 (the 'Year'), delivering a second consecutive year of net profit growth and a third consecutive year of gross profit margin improvement. Profit for the year rose by 101.8% to RMB21.0 million, compared with RMB10.4 million in 2024 and a net loss of RMB9.9 million in 2023, while gross profit margin increased to 33.8%, from 28.7% in 2024 and 21.9% in 2023. Gross profit reached RMB309.8 million (2024: RMB306.7 million), supported by the Group's ongoing portfolio optimization, asset upgrading and disciplined execution, despite a still-challenging operating environment.During the Year, the Group continued to improve the quality of its media portfolio and strengthen operational efficiency. Revenue was RMB916.1 million, compared with RMB1,069.2 million in 2024, reflecting the Group's deliberate focus on higher-quality assets and more profitable growth. The Group also maintained a healthy financial position, with cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, amounting to RMB200.3 million as at 31 December 2025, providing a solid foundation for future development. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to RMB363.6 million.Business HighlightsMetro Lines and Billboards Segment Posts Strong Results via Innovation and Optimized OperationsThe segment delivered strong results, supported by continued demand for prime advertising resources and the Group's disciplined operating approach. Segment revenue increased to RMB497.5 million, while gross profit rose to RMB187.0 million and gross profit margin expanded to 37.6%, up from 26.0% in 2024, increased by 11.6 percentage points. The improvement reflected stronger performance across Hong Kong billboards, metro media in Mainland China and Singapore's Thomson-East Coast MRT Line.During the Year, the Group's billboards in prime locations in Hong Kong continued to attract strong advertiser interest, with bookings fueled by mega events and stronger market activity. Building on this momentum, the Group was granted the exclusive concession for advertising media resources at the Eastern Harbour Crossing, further strengthening its footprint across the city's key transport arteries. Meanwhile, expanding beyond traditional billboards, the Group introduced innovative formats such as building wraps and ferry-pier coverings, pushing the boundaries of OOH advertising. These initiatives solidified the segment's position as a key growth driver for the Group.Bus and Other Segment Revitalizes through Merging Creativity with Engineering ExcellenceThe segment continued to improve profitability through portfolio refinement and stronger operating discipline. Segment revenue was RMB236.9 million, while gross profit reached RMB96.0 million and gross profit margin increased to 40.5%, compared with 25.2% in 2024, improved by 15.3 percentage points. This reflected the Group's continued focus on asset quality, return enhancement and a more efficient operating structure.With a refined portfolio, the Group revitalized the segment by delivering creative, impactful advertising, such as immersive bus shelter campaigns for beverage brands that engaged commuters through 'five senses' experiences and interactive installations. Leveraging its solid experience with Sydney bus shelters, the Group successfully delivered several advanced engineering projects, including an 820m' rooftop LED retrofit. It also upgraded city-wide bus shelters into a smart Digital Out-of-Home ('DOOH') network featuring panels with real-time performance and cutting-edge technology enabling context-aware, data-driven creative adjustments. These improvements have boosted campaign effectiveness and reinforced the segment's long-term value.O&O New Media Strategy and DOOH+ Platform Enhance Value for Advertisers, Media Resources Owners and AudiencesThe Group continued to advance its Outdoor and Online ('O&O') New Media Strategy and DOOH Plus ('DOOH+') platform which remain central to its long-term growth plan. By combining premium OOH resources with online and data-driven capabilities, the Group has been able to deliver more measurable and more effective advertising solutions.One of the key highlights during the Year was a multi-month bus shelter takeover for a leading beverage brand, in which the Group regularly refreshed creative concepts with interactive games, multi-sensory installations, and 3D setups. By maintaining high engagement over an extended period, the campaign demonstrated the Group's ability to turn individual projects into longer-term partnerships through sustained creative excellence and O&O-enabled audience experiences.Moreover, the Group further strengthened its programmatic DOOH capabilities and deepened cooperation with key ad-tech partners. One such campaign for a contact-lens brand used dynamic creative optimization at bus shelters, displaying realtime temperature and UV-index data and automatically adjusting content to current weather conditions. This contextaware execution showcased the Group's ability to deliver precise, realtime O&O solutions that create added value for both brands and audiences, reinforcing O&O as a key driver of optimization and profitable growth.ProspectsAsiaray will continue to pursue disciplined growth through portfolio optimization, operational excellence, and selective investment in high-potential media assets. Building on its proven strategies and positioning O&O as the central driver of growth, the Group believes this approach provides a sound foundation for sustainable development, even amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty. Looking ahead, the Group will remain focused on strengthening its core platforms across transport hubs, expanding data-driven solutions, and creating long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.Mr. Vincent Lam JP, Chairman and Executive Director of Asiaray, concluded, 'We are pleased with the continued improvement in our profitability and margin performance. These results reflect the discipline of our strategy and the commitment of our team. While the market remains challenging, we believe our stronger operating foundation and clearer strategic direction position us well for the future.'About Asiaray Media Group Limited (stock code: 1993.HK)Established in 1993, Asiaray is an out-of-home media company in Greater China with a strategic focus on managing mega transport advertising media, including airports, metro lines, and high-speed rail lines. As of now, the Group's business network spans nearly 40 cities in Greater China, with advertising media resources available at over 25 airports (including exclusive concession rights at 22 airports); providing exclusive advertising media resources in a total of 15 metro lines, including the Singapore Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), and a total of16 high-speed rail line and railway stations, including the High-Speed Rail Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and the China-Laos Railway (Yumo Line). Additionally, the Group has been granted exclusive advertising media resources at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (Zhuhai Port), as well as on KMB and LWB bus shelters. In recent years, the Group has actively engaged in programmatic advertising transactions with various ad-tech partners such as Hivestack by Perion, and Vistar Media by T-Mobile.Asiaray is also dedicated to investing in corporate social responsibility and environmental protection initiatives. The company has received the 'Hong Kong Green Organisation' award and has been recognised as a 'Caring Company'.For more detailed information about Asiaray, please visit its official website: www.asiaray.com or follow the Group's WeChat official account via the QR code provided (ID: asiaray_airport).Source: Asiaray Media Group LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.