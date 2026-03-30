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WKN: A40NY5 | ISIN: CNE100006M58 | Ticker-Symbol: 1520
Tradegate
30.03.26 | 11:29
8,800 Euro
-1,68 % -0,150
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6508,80012:36
8,6508,80011:29
PR Newswire
30.03.2026 11:24 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Midea Building Technologies: Midea Launches V9 VRF: Redefining Efficiency, Reliability and Easy Installation in Commercial HVAC

Superior Efficiency That Delivers Tangible Results

Heat exchange efficiency has long been a bottleneck in VRF system design. The V9 breaks through this limitation with its 310° G-type heat exchanger that maximizes heat exchange efficiency under the same footprint, boosting ODU energy efficiency by 15%. To ensure this efficiency remains consistent across all climates, the Phase-Change Refrigerant Thermal Management System maintains 30°C steady coolant cooling, delivering stable output whether in extreme heat or cold, ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

Uncompromising Reliability for Mission-Critical Environments

For shopping malls, hospitals, and other facilities where downtime is not an option, system reliability isn't just a feature, it's a requirement. The V9 delivers on this need with multiple layers of protection. Its IP68-rated ShieldBox II electric control box provides complete protection against dust, water, and corrosion, ensuring uninterrupted operation even in extreme heat, coastal salt spray, or dust-laden industrial environments. And to ensure long-term stability, three-zoning design isolates power from control wiring, preventing accidental touch interference and phase sequence error.

R32 Refrigerant: Sustainable by Design, Safe by Engineering

R32 refrigerant delivers superior environmental performance with lower GWP, cutting long-term costs. When the industry transitioned to A2L refrigerants, safety became a top concern. The V9 addresses this with integrated leak sensors and rapid-response shut-off devices that eliminate hardware risk. To simplify adoption, the HVACSSP selection software comes pre-configured with EU safety protocols, guiding users through compliant designs in minutes. From environmental responsibility to hardware safety, the V9 makes R32 a practical choice for modern buildings.

The V9 has passed TÜV's first-ever three-tier safety assessment for flammable refrigerant VRF systems, earning certification that confirms its internationally leading safety standards. This sets a solid foundation for broader adoption of eco-friendly refrigerants in the HVAC industry.

The Midea V9 VRF delivers measurable efficiency, uncompromising reliability for critical applications, and lasting peace of mind throughout the entire lifecycle. With this latest innovation, Midea continues to lead the future of commercial HVAC, delivering smarter and more human-centric solutions for a sustainable world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2945365/Midea_R32_V9_VRF.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/midea-launches-v9-vrf-redefining-efficiency-reliability-and-easy-installation-in-commercial-hvac-302728451.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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