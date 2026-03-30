Lithuania added approximately 600 MW of solar last year, taking total capacity to 3,040 MW. Technical permits have been issued for an additional 4 GW of solar but with grid congestion becoming a primary constraint, future deployments will be increasingly dependent on integration with storage technologies.Lithuania's solar capacity reached 3,040 MW by the end of 2025, according to a report from the International Energy Agency's Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (IEA-PVPS). According to data available in IEA-PVPS' Country Updates 2025, the country's cumulative solar capacity stood at approximately ...

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