Due for completion in 2028, the DUB20 data center campus in County Wicklow will feature battery energy storage and solar PV installations capable of generating 6,000 MWh annually. It will be Ireland's first Green Energy Park, delivered as part of its large energy users action plan (LEAP).Irish data center developer Echelon has begun construction on a data center co-located with large-scale renewable energy infrastructure, including solar PV systems and battery energy storage. Echelon's DUB20 data center campus will be Ireland's first Green Energy Park (GEP), representing a significant milestone ...

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