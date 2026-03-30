2026 JD.com Suqian Marathon Concludes Successfully, 12,000 Runners Chase Dreams in China's "Hometown of Water and Fine Wine"

SUQIAN, China, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 29 brought a perfect spring day to Suqian, China, as the 2026 JD.com Suqian Marathon officially fired the starting gun and got underway. 12,000 runners from home and abroad gathered in Suqian, stepping into the morning glow and facing the spring breeze to ignite the passion and vitality that belongs to this city.

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This year marks the 30th anniversary of Suqian's establishment as a prefecture-level city. As the youngest prefecture-level city in Jiangsu Province, Suqian has written a legend of catching up from behind in its three decades of growth, and its perseverance in striving has also inspired the marathon runners on the course. The 42.195-kilometer race route not only weaves together the beautiful spring scenery of Suqian, but also embodies the thoughtfulness and care of the event's service and support at every corner. The large-scale painting project Painting Suqian in Danqing, The Most Beautiful Suqian Marathon Route invited painting enthusiasts to create an impressive 300-meter giant scroll, which fully showcases Suqian's urban changes, cultural appeal and ecological beauty over the 30 years since its establishment. Forty vibrant "Suqian Marathon Babes" stood guard at every kilometer marker and the finish line along the route, injecting forward momentum into the participants with their enthusiastic cheers and warm smiles. Sixty music cheering stations and themed performance zones were scattered at key spots on the track, featuring diverse artistic forms such as pop bands, traditional folk music and dynamic drum and dance shows, turning the 42.195-kilometer race route into a music carnival that blends distinctive Suqian features with youthful vitality.

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