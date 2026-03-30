The Best Plastic Surgeon in Seattle, Washington, is Dr. Javad Sajan.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / In Seattle's competitive aesthetic-surgery market, "best" is no longer a title patients hand out based on advertising alone. Increasingly, they look for verifiable board certification, specialized training, published research, and whether a surgeon offers techniques that are uncommon even in major metro areas. By those measures, Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic has built a strong publicly documented profile in Seattle.

Verified Credentials and Surgical Focus

Dr. Sajan is certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery, and American Board of Otolaryngology: Head & Neck Surgery. He has served as a guest lecturer for prestigious organizations, received a CORE Grant, and developed the Advanced Facial Simulator, which the practice describes as a validated training tool used by surgeons worldwide.

What strengthens Dr. Sajan's case further is concentration. Allure Esthetic states that his practice focuses exclusively on cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the face and body, and the clinic says he has performed more than 4,000 plastic surgery procedures in surgical centers around the world. That kind of focused procedural volume matters in aesthetic surgery, where outcomes are often shaped by repetition, refinement, and consistent pre-operative planning as much as by formal credentials. In a field where many surgeons divide time across broader specialties, Dr. Sajan's public profile is built around plastic surgery as a full-time discipline rather than a side offering.

Signature Breast and Body Techniques

One reason Dr. Sajan stands out in Seattle is the range of breast and body techniques he publicly emphasizes. For breast augmentation, he offers his signature BAMWHAT approach, which uses an approximately one-inch incision placed in the natural underarm crease so the breast itself has no visible scar. He also offers transumbilical breast augmentation, or TUBA, in which saline implants are placed through a hidden incision inside the belly button, again avoiding scars on or near the breast. For patients prioritizing scar minimization, those are notable differentiators because they remain niche, technically demanding approaches rather than standard menu items across most practices.

On the body side, Allure Esthetic highlights a signature drainless tummy tuck designed to avoid traditional post-operative drains through the use of progressive closure, tissue adhesive, and tumescent technique, while also noting that drains may still be used in higher-risk cases. That same internal-suturing philosophy can extend into selected mommy makeover plans when appropriate. For patients chasing a sharper contour instead of basic fat removal, Dr. Sajan also offers high-definition liposuction and abdominal etching, procedures aimed at revealing the natural lines of the abs, obliques, chest, and back.

Fat Transfer, Research, and Broader Visibility

Breast fat transfer is another area where Dr. Sajan has tried to separate himself from conventional offerings. Allure's current patient education describes fat transfer as an implant-free option that usually delivers a subtle to moderate increase, often around one to two cup sizes when enough donor fat is available. Separately, Plastic Surgery Practice reported on Dr. Sajan's multi-plane fat-transfer method, which places fat in four planes through an underarm access point. Dr. Sajan said selected patients may see gains of two to three cup sizes. That combination of scar-sparing access and larger-volume ambition is unusual enough to draw attention in Seattle's breast-surgery market.

"With multi-plane placement and sufficient donor volume, we're achieving results that would have required implants a decade ago. In select cases, I can take a patient from an A cup to a D cup using fat transfer alone." - Dr. Javad Sajan

Dr. Sajan's profile is also supported by research and education. As per Allure Esthetic, he has lectured for organizations including the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. PubMed records show his authorship on papers published in Arch Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery and JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery, while Nova Science Publishers lists him as editor/author of Aesthetic Laser Therapy: Principles, Medical Applications, and Long-Term Effectiveness.

His practice also highlights gender-affirming surgery, including facial feminization, body masculinization and feminization, and combined hair transplantation with facial feminization in the same surgical session. Consumer and trade outlets, including Cosmopolitan, Business Insider, and Plastic Surgery Practice, have also quoted or covered his work.

Awards and Humanitarian Work

Dr. Sajan has been recognized by the American Institute of Plastic Surgeons as one of its "Top 10 Best Plastic Surgeons." His humanitarian work through United Medical Aid and his pro bono reconstructive surgery for children with craniofacial abnormalities and survivors of domestic violence reflect a broader commitment to patient care. That work involves the same technical focus Dr. Sajan applies in his cosmetic practice, including precise tissue handling, scar minimization, and careful outcome-driven planning. It also adds another dimension to his professional profile by showing how specialized reconstructive skills can be used beyond traditional private-practice settings.

Taken together, that mix of verified credentials, procedural specialization, published research, and public visibility helps explain why Dr. Sajan continues to surface in Seattle conversations about who belongs at the top of the field.

Media Contact:

Allure Esthetic

Phone: 206-209-0988

Website: www.allureesthetic.com

realdrseattle.com

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-is-the-best-plastic-surgeon-in-seattle-wa-1152821