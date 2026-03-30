Bosa Energy in Hubei, China, has launched sodium-ions cells for stationary energy storage, with a volumetric energy density of 206 Wh/LFrom ESS News Hubei-located Bosa Energy has announced the launch of 175 Ah sodium-ion cells, and while not one of the battery giants in the market, it's a further sign of sodium-ion advancing to compliment lithium-ion based battery solutions. Bosa Energy operates four manufacturing bases covering about 500,000m2 in China, and the company says its new sodium-ion battery cell "is identical in size to the 314 Ah cell," requiring no adjustments to the existing structural ...

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