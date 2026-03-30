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PR Newswire
30.03.2026 12:06 Uhr
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Association of Polish Fruit and Vegetables Distributors "FRUIT UNION": Brazil ramps up apple imports as the EU strengthens its position in a key market

SÃO PAULO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple imports to Brazil remain very high, while the share of domestic supply in the market is clearly declining. At the same time, exports from the European Union are growing, confirming the increasingly strong position of European producers in one of the EU's most important non-EU markets.

Brazil becomes more reliant on imported apples

ABPM, the Brazilian apple growers' association, reports a sharp rise in fresh apple imports in recent seasons. While Brazil imported 153,707 tonnes in 2022/2023, the figure rose to 235,120 tonnes in 2023/2024 and remained high at 200,000 tonnes in 2024/2025.

At the same time, the share of domestic supply fell to just 75-78% of total market availability, underlining the growing role of imports in meeting demand in Brazil.

EU apple exports to Brazil continue to grow

Official European Commission (DG AGRI) data shows that the EU exported 81,206 tonnes of fresh apples to Brazil in the 2024/2025 season. In the first five months of the current 2025/2026 season alone (August to December 2025), exports had already reached 61,461 tonnes, around 76% of the total recorded in the whole previous season.

Italy remains the EU's leading supplier to the Brazilian market, exporting 42,664 tonnes in 2024/2025 and a further 32,387 tonnes in the first months of the 2025/2026 season.

EU APPLES at Anuga Select Brazil 2026

The growing importance of the Brazilian market is reflected in the three-year information and promotion campaign "It's Apple Day Today! Discover high-quality apples from the European Union", co-funded by the European Union. A key part of the campaign is participation in Anuga Select Brazil 2026 (São Paulo, 7-9 April 2026). The previous edition welcomed more than 16,000 visitors from 63 countries and over 510 exhibitors from 38 countries, reinforcing its position as one of the region's leading business events for the food sector.

At the campaign stand, visitors will be able to taste European apples, join B2B meetings and learn more about the EU's quality control system, food safety standards and sustainable production methods.

A press event is also planned during the fair, where representatives of the EU APPLES campaign will present the latest market data and highlight key directions for future EU-Brazil trade cooperation.

More information about the campaign:https://euapples.eu/pt
Media contact:proffice@euapples.eu

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942189/EU_Apples.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brazil-ramps-up-apple-imports-as-the-eu-strengthens-its-position-in-a-key-market-302726463.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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