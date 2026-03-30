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WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
Tradegate
30.03.26 | 09:17
24,220 Euro
-1,14 % -0,280
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
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VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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VALMET OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
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24,03024,07012:19
24,03024,07012:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.03.2026 12:00 Uhr
49 Leser
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Valmet Corporation: Katri Hokkanen, CFO of Valmet, to leave the company by the end of September 2026

Katri Hokkanen, CFO of Valmet, to leave the company by the end of September 2026

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on March 30, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

Valmet's Chief Financial Officer Katri Hokkanen has decided to leave the company to pursue an opportunity outside of Valmet. She will continue in her current position to lead Finance and be an active member of Valmet's Executive Leadership team until the end of September 2026 to ensure an orderly and seamless transition.

Katri Hokkanen has been with Valmet for nearly twenty years and has served as Chief Financial Officer for almost four years. During her long tenure, she has held several financial leadership roles and has been instrumental in developing Valmet's financial management, governance, and performance.

Thomas Hinnerskov, President and CEO of Valmet, says:

"I would like to express our sincere appreciation to Katri for her strong commitment and long-standing contribution to Valmet. Her dedicated financial leadership and deep understanding of our business have played an important role in strengthening the company throughout the years. We warmly thank her for her service and wish her every success in her future endeavors."

"Valmet has been an important part of my professional life for two decades, and it has been a privilege to work with so many talented colleagues across the company. I am grateful for the opportunities and trust I have received. My focus now is on ensuring a smooth transition," says Katri Hokkanen, CFO of Valmet.

The recruitment process for a new CFO will be initiated immediately.


Further information:
Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

Anu Pires, EVP, People, Communications and Culture, tel. +358 10 672 0000 (switchboard)

VALMET

Katri Hokkanen

CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen

VP, Investor Relations

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.valmet.com

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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