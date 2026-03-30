GXO Logistics: GXO Expands Partnership with NHS England

GXO will manage the provision of national bowel cancer home testing kits for NHS England

LONDON, U.K., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, continues its expansion in healthcare logistics with the announcement today of its appointment by NHS England as the managed service provider for the continued provision of Faecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) home testing for eligible participants in the bowel cancer screening programme across England.

As part of the agreement, GXO will manage the supply and distribution of FIT kits working with best-in-class partners, MAST, the world's largest distributor of FITs and RDi, the UK's leading end-to-end diagnostic kitting partner.

"GXO's solutions are purpose-built for the complex and highly regulated needs of healthcare supply chains, and we are proud to be selected by NHS England to deliver this important national programme," said Gavin Williams, Managing Director, GXO UK & Ireland. "This new partnership underscores GXO's continued investment and rapid growth in the healthcare sector and how our capabilities are driving productivity and resilience across a vital part of the UK economy and the NHS."

GXO is an industry leading global provider of healthcare logistics solutions. In 2025, GXO was selected by NHS Supply Chain as its new logistics partner in a landmark agreement and has also signed agreements with Siemens Healthineers in the U.S. as well as bioMérieux, among others in Europe.

Eric Finton James, Senior Director, Healthcare, GXO UK & Ireland, added: "This agreement aligns with the NHS 10 Year Health Plan to move care from hospitals to community settings, with a continued focus on prevention. FIT home testing kits help identify those at risk of cancer who require further tests, and their provision is an essential component of NHS England's screening pathway. Our expertise will ensure that those who need a test receive it, and that laboratories conducting the tests have the equipment they need to successfully screen patients."

By combining advanced logistics capabilities with a deep understanding of healthcare supply requirements, GXO will help support NHS England's ambition to make screening more accessible and convenient for patients across the country. This partnership reinforces the importance of timely prevention and early detection in improving health outcomes.

David Cahill, CEO of RDi, said: "Having been involved with the Bowel Cancer Screening Programme since its start in 2008, RDi is proud to continue to support the work of the programme in driving up participation rates and addressing inequalities."

Iain McElarney, Innovation Manager at Mast, said: "Mast has been developing FIT solutions in Bowel Cancer Screening across Europe since 2005 and are particularly proud to continue our work with the English Bowel Cancer Screening Programme, providing excellent participant experience and driving innovation in laboratory testing."

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit?GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn,?X, Facebook, Instagram and?YouTube.

About RDi

RDi is the UK's leading end to end diagnostic kitting partner, bringing high quality, compliant, and scalable diagnostic and self-sampling solutions closer to people in their homes, workplaces and communities. They play a vital role in strengthening healthcare pathways by enabling earlier detection, improving access, and supporting preventive care at scale.

RDi designs, manufactures, assembles, fulfils and digitally enables over 150 clinically validated diagnostic kits across its portfolio, covering a wide range of biological sample collection needs. These solutions support major healthcare organisations in delivering robust diagnostics, population level screening, and more connected, efficient patient journeys.

About Mast Group

Mast Group Ltd. are a world class manufacturer and global supplier of diagnostic products for clinical, industrial and veterinary testing. As an independent company, since 1959, our commitment to maintaining integrity and customer satisfaction, combined with innovation in in-vitro diagnostics, has resulted in improved clinical decisions and pathways.

As the world's largest distributor of Faecal Immunochemical Tests (FIT), Mast provides bespoke turn-key solutions to run high-throughput, quality-assured FIT testing at scale. Alongside this core testing infrastructure, Mast has also developed award winning innovations to improve accessibility and dignity for participants who face visual or physical challenges.

GXO Media Contacts

Chris Walton

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chris.walton@gxo.com



Jack Woodhead

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