Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Roll-out startet: Explosives Update: CA$8,4 Mio. Auftragsbestand - Nexus rollt Europa & Arktis auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JGN8 | ISIN: US46267X1081 | Ticker-Symbol: IQ8
Tradegate
30.03.26 | 12:32
1,190 Euro
+10,19 % +0,110
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
IQIYI INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IQIYI INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1501,17012:42
1,1501,17012:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.03.2026 12:06 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

iQIYI, Inc.: iQIYI Announces Latest Corporate and Business Developments

BEIJING, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China, today announced its latest corporate and business developments, including a proposed listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the "Proposed Listing"), the adoption of a share repurchase program, and the open commercial testing of its proprietary AI agents Nadou Pro.

Proposed Listing

A listing application form has been submitted to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the "HKEX") on a confidential basis to apply for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Class A ordinary shares of the Company on the HKEX. The Proposed Listing aims to enhance the Company's access to the capital market in Hong Kong, broaden the Company's investor base by increasing exposure to Asia-based institutional and retail investors, and strengthen the Company's international profile.

Details of the Proposed Listing have not yet been finalized. The Proposed Listing is subject to, among others, the obtaining of approvals from the HKEX, the completion of the filing with the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and the final decision of the Company. There is no assurance that the Proposed Listing will take place or when it may take place.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities, in the United States or elsewhere, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Share Repurchase Program

On March 30, 2026, the Company's board of directors approved a share repurchase program, under which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to US$100 million of its shares (including in the form of ADSs) in the next 18 months. The share repurchase program became effective immediately upon approval. The share repurchase program aims to demonstrate the Company's confidence in its long-term business prospect and to deliver value to shareholders.

The Company's proposed repurchases may be made from time to time through open market transactions at prevailing market prices, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Company's board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustments of its terms and size. The Company expects to fund the repurchase under the share repurchase program with its existing cash balance.

Launch of Proprietary AI Agents Nadou Pro

The Company recently launched open commercial testing for Nadou Pro, its proprietary AI agents and the first in China designed specifically for professional long-form video generation. By integrating leading foundation models with iQIYI's deep expertise in premium content production, Nadou Pro effectively streamlines the entire production pipeline-from initial creative idea to final video generation.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China. It combines creative talent with technology to foster an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. It produces, aggregates and distributes a wide variety of professionally produced content, as well as a broad spectrum of other video content in a variety of formats. iQIYI distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. Over time, iQIYI has built a massive user base and developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, talent agency, experience business, etc.

For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations
iQIYI, Inc.
ir@qiyi.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.