EnviroGold Global Limited: EnviroGold Global Appoints Greg O'Connor as Principal Metallurgist to Support Project Delivery and Commercial Deployment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (TSX-V: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) ("EnviroGold" or the "Company"), a clean technology company focused on recovering precious and critical metals from mine waste and tailings, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Greg O'Connor as Principal Metallurgist.

Dr. O'Connor will be based at the Company's West Australian Project Development Facility, supporting the advancement of projects through EnviroGold's Rapid Deployment Pathway ("RDP") toward commercial engagement and deployment.

Dr. O'Connor brings more than 30 years of experience across hydrometallurgy, process development, and feasibility-stage project delivery, with a strong focus on complex ore systems and tailings. He holds a PhD in Metallurgical Engineering from Curtin University in, Perth, Australia, and has led programs that have advanced projects from technical evaluation through pilot execution and commercial development.

His appointment strengthens EnviroGold's ability to convert technical outcomes into commercially viable projects, supporting the progression of qualified opportunities toward licensing and deployment. Dr. O'Connor's experience in defining process pathways, managing pilot-scale execution, and delivering feasibility-level outputs is directly aligned with the Company's objective of accelerating projects through its structured commercial pathway.

"Greg's appointment is focused on execution," said Grant Freeman, EnviroGold's CEO. "As we advance projects through the Rapid Deployment Pathway, his role is to ensure that technical work translates efficiently into commercially relevant outcomes. He brings the capability to move projects forward with discipline and pace, supporting our objective of progressing opportunities toward licensing and revenue generation. This is an important addition to our operating capability as we continue to build the infrastructure and team required to support commercial deployment, scale, and the development of future central processing hubs."

Dr. O'Connor added, "EnviroGold is at a stage where project progression and commercial outcomes are the priority. I look forward to contributing to the team, advancing projects through to deployment, and supporting the Company's growth objectives."

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a clean-technology company that enables the recovery of high-value precious, base, and critical metals from sulfidic mine waste and tailings using its proprietary NVRO Process. By unlocking metals from existing, above-ground assets, EnviroGold delivers scalable, lower-impact metal recovery solutions that complement traditional mining operations and align with global ESG frameworks and critical-minerals strategies.

Additional information, including the Company's investor presentation and corporate profile, is available at www.envirogoldglobal.com

CONTACTS:

Investor Cubed

Neil Simon, CEO

+1 647 258 3310

nsimon@investor3.ca

ir@envirogoldglobal.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated contributions of Dr. Greg O'Connor as Principal Metallurgist; the Company's advancement of projects through its RDP toward commercial engagement and deployment; the Company's ability to convert technical outcomes into commercially viable projects; the progression of qualified opportunities toward licensing and deployment; the development of future central processing hubs; and the Company's future growth, development and business prospects.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of the date hereof, including, without limitation: that Dr. O'Connor will support the advancement of the Company's projects and commercial objectives as anticipated; that the Company will continue to advance projects through its RDP and project development activities as anticipated; that technical work, pilot-scale execution and feasibility-level outputs will support commercially relevant outcomes; the Company will be able to execute its business plans, commercialization initiatives and growth strategy; that the Company will have access to capital and resources on reasonable terms; and that general business, regulatory, market and economic conditions will remain supportive of the Company's plans and operations.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: risks relating to the Company's ability to advance projects toward commercial engagement, licensing and deployment; risks that the RDP, pilot work, demonstration activities or project development efforts may not progress as expected or may not result in commercially viable outcomes; the risk that Dr. O'Connor's appointment may not result in the anticipated benefits to the Company's operating capability, project advancement or commercialization efforts; risks relating to the development of future central processing hubs; risks relating to the Company's ability to secure financing, maintain adequate working capital and execute its business strategy; changes in market, economic, industry, regulatory or political conditions; and other risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. This list is not exhaustive.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.